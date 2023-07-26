Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Jay Soni's character Abhinav die in the show? Rajan Shahi reveals

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been one of the most successful and entertaining shows on Indian Television screens. The show has been on air for more than 14 years and but it still manages to strike the right chord with the audience. From Akshara-Naitik's innocent romance to Naira-Kartik's passionate love, the show has explored several relationships which left the viewers amazed. Currently, the storyline revolves around Akshara (Pranali Rathod)-Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopda) relationship and family issues.

Will Jay Soni's character Abhinav die in the show?

Jay Soni, who joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a few months back, has also been winning the hearts of the audience by portraying the role of Abhinav. Jay Soni's character Abhinav was undoubtedly one of the most loved characters in the show as he stood for Akshara (Pranali Rathod) relentlessly during her hardships. However, as per the new upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jay is all set to take an exit from the show as his character Abhinav will die.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi spoke about Abhinav’s exit and what to expect from the show going forward. While talking to the portal, the producer said, "Every character has its journey, Even before it was designed, our celebrated writer Zama Habib, was very certain that this character needed to die and I believe it is the truest form of storytelling, we were sure that it had a starting, a middle, and an end, nothing else, this was always going to be the story. Every cameo that we, at DKP bring in, was designed for the specific purpose that he served. Jay’s performance as Abhinav stirred a lot of emotions and reactions in the audience, which served the purpose. It is a love story between Akshara and Abhimanyu. Everything that happens brings it back to them. This was always pre-decided, of where the story was going. I understand and relate with the audience, but the story has to move forward."

Speaking about the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rajan Shahi added that viewers can expect the story and the characters to evolve and there will be plenty of romance and depth in the characters. He promises that the show is going to get even better and more rewarding. The upcoming storyline and performances are exciting, and the audience is in for an intense and captivating track.

