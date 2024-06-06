Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Rohit Purohit’s Armaan and Samridhii Shukla’s Abhira get married? See PICS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running serials on Indian television. The television series is currently in the fourth generation and the lead characters are played by Rohit Purohit aka Armaan, Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira, and Garvita Sadhwani aka Ruhi. Recently, the show makers dropped a series of photos that raised the anticipation of the viewers, giving rise to the question - are Armaan and Abhira getting married?

Showmakers drop photos of Armaan and Abhira’s wedding

On June 5, Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Production, the production house behind Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped a series of pictures from the serial that gave hints of the upcoming track.

The first picture shows Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), wearing a pink saree and helmet holding a scooter decorated with balloons and a tag on the front that reads ‘We Are Married’. The second picture shows Armaan (Rohit Purohit) next to her, in a similar shade of pink kurta helping her with the scooter.

Check out the pictures below:

The following pictures show the just married couple and goofy pictures of them dressed as lawyers, probably living their dream of happily ever after.

Reaction of netizens

It seems fans do not have expectations of seeing Armaan and Abhira’s happily ever after. They are confident these scenes in the pictures are part of Armaan or Abhira’s dream. One user wrote, “I'm sure this is Arman's dream.” Another commented, “What ??? I guess its a dream sequence and its dream of Abhira.”

A few requested to focus on Abhimaan’s chemistry and remove Ruhi from the angle. The comment reads, “Such electrifying chemistry and good pair onscreen ... Why makers r forcing cringe third angle down throats!”

Current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current storyline of the show focuses on Armaan and Ruhi's marriage. Their families are busy with the wedding preparations.

Meanwhile, Abhira has finally confessed her feelings to Armaan who is confused about his own feelings and what to do next. While Ruhi is over the moon to finally get married to Armaan, the latter is not sure about what he wants to do.

Viewers have to wait and see if Armaan calls off the marriage with Ruhi or to protect his family's peace, he ties the knot with her, leaving Abhira shattered.

