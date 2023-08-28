Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update, August 28: Akshara plans football match to motivate Abhir

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 28, 2023 written update: The Episode starts with Akshara leaving and praying for Abhir to just take a step so that she can take away all his pain. She is about to slip but Abhir holds her on time. Everyone wonders if Abhir will come while Abhi believes that Akshara will succeed in getting Abhir for the match. Later, Abhir enters making everyone happy. Akshara says that Abhir has just come to cheer them and not play the match. She believes that her plan will work and Abhir will join the game soon A group of boys enter on bikes making a lot of noise and get into an argument with the family members when everyone calls them ill-mannered boys. Everyone prepares for the match and Akshara believes that her plan will work.

The game begins and Abhir sits down to watch the match while Mahima and Manjiri get scared seeing the ball and Abhi tells her that it is just a ball, not a bomb. Manish gets tired of playing and wonders how will he run so much at this age. Ruhi hits a goal giving one point to the team. The boys call it cheating and plan to teach them a lesson. They hit the next goal and Abhi starts observing the game of the opposite team. Manjiri hits the ball in the other team’s goal giving another point to the opposite team Akshara instructs everyone to pass the ball to Ruhi and Suwarna wonders why they have to run so much at this age for Abhir. Everyone sees Abhir coming but he tells them he just came to help them and gives water to everyone. The boys laugh seeing them. He asks Kairav to be not scared of the ball, Manish should take the ball for more time and Ruhi is the best player in the team. Akshara smiles seeing her plan working and hopes Abhir’s smile will return.

Abhir thinks that just 2 minutes are left for the game to end while the boys ask them where will they pass the ball now. Abhi thinks that now he has to get Abhir on the field. He falls down while Manjiri and Kairav try holding him. He is unable to walk and thinks of applying a spray on his wound. Abhir looks at his condition while Abhi thinks of making his plan work.

