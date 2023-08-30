Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, written update August 30: Akshara learns about Abhir's bed-wetting issue

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, written update 30th August 2023: The Episode starts with Akshara telling Abhi that she does not have any problem with him staying with Abhir but he must ask Manish. Manish grants him permission making him happy Akshara jokes that he will teach Abhir with his dumbbells. He tells her that workouts should be for everyone’s health. Muskaan wonders why Abhi could not come here a few days back but after Abhinav’s death, he entered the house. Surekha tells her that Abhi’s magic is working on every family member.

Later, Arohi enters to join everyone for lunch and Abhi ends up dropping Abhinav’s picture by mistake. Muskaan lashes out at Abhi while Akshara asks her to calm down. Muskaan shouts that Abhi is still visiting them despite being responsible for Abhinav’s death. Akshara tells her that everyone misses Abhinav but she should not cross her limits. Muskaan asks her if she will give Abhinav’s place to Abhi and asks everyone how they can easily forget Abhinav. Kairav tells her that everyone is trying to move on but she only wants to see who can cry for Abhinav more. She tells her that the sorrow of her brother’s death is bigger than everyone while Kairav tells her he would have never married an immature girl like her. Muskaan gets shocked while Suwarna asks Kairav to never repeat such words. She says that her marriage with Kairav was a mistake while Manish scolds both of them. Muskaan announces that she is leaving for Kasauli.

Surekha blames Abhi for causing fights between Kairav and Muskaan. Abhi decides to leave but Manish stops him. Akshara decides to speak to Kairav and Muskaan. Akshara asks Muskaan to understand her situation while Abhi requests Kairav to understand Muskaan’s pain as he too lost his brother. Later, Abhi gets the bedsheet ready for Abhir and covers it with a plastic sheet. Akshara learns about the bed-wetting issue and tells Abhi that it is a mother’s duty as well as they are co-parenting. They both find an idea to help Abhir. Later Abhir gets scared while Akshara covers his wet pants with a box. Abhi tells Abhir that this is just her grandfather’s house and they can play football here and also prepare for his exams.

This episode has been watched on DisneyPlus Hotstar

ALSO READ: Can you guess Disha Parmar's go-to international daily soap? Hint: It's classic and much discussed