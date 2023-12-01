Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 1, 2023: Yuvraj gets out of prison, harasses Akshara and Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1125: The episode starts with Suwarna questioning Ruhi about Armaan, the guy she met at the resort. Suwarna is curious about Armaan's identity, wondering if he is Rohit's brother. Confused about Ruhi's engagement to Rohit, Suwarna recalls Abhimanyu and Akshara, expressing concern that history should not repeat itself.

On the other hand, Armaan assures himself that he won't repeat his father's mistakes and is determined to be a deserving son and grandson, ensuring the family doesn't face any shame because of him.

Meanwhile, Ruhi contemplates revealing her feelings for Armaan to Rohit, considering that Armaan may not be able to do so himself. Abhira, on the other hand, looks at a photograph of Abhinav, expressing her desire to give everything to her mother.

Just then, the three of them witness a shooting star, making wishes in the hope that they come true. Armaan wishes Rohit and Ruhi's happy married life and the strength to go through the heartbreak. Ruhi wishes to wait a lifetime for Armaan as she knows that he loves her. Abhira wishes for a new and happy beginning for Akshara and her.

At the Poddar household, everyone engages in dance practice, with Rohit playfully scolding the family members for not performing well. Armaan, claiming a leg sprain, tries to avoid joining but ends up enjoying the dance as everyone performs around him. Armaan, showing his support, assures Rohit that he will participate in the sangeet and dance until the dhol plays.

Dadisa enquires to Sanjay about Yuvraaj's case and he assures that there's still hope left. On the other hand, Akshara and Abhira, en route in a car, receive a call from Kipling, expressing gratitude for support and love. However, their journey is interrupted by a band and Yuvraj's unexpected appearance as a groom on a decorated jeep. Yuvraj mocks them, revealing his plan to trap Akshara and Abhira.

At Rohit's sangeet, the celebration is in full swing with dance performances by Dadi, Vidya, Manisha, and Kajal. Armaan, overcome with emotions, sings and dances, even holding Rohit and Ruhi's hands. However, his sorrow becomes evident, and Ruhi confronts him about his decision to prioritize family over love. Armaan explains his choice, emphasizing the importance of Dadi's pride. Armaan is torn between her love for Armaan and the expectations of her family. The episode ends here.

