Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 10, 2023: Madhav welcomes Abhira and Armaan, Dadi walks away

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1134: Vidya questions Armaan about getting married, feeling betrayed that he hid the truth. Armaan defends himself, stating that it happened suddenly. When he shares that he got married yesterday, Vidya accuses him of missing his brother's wedding for this marriage.

His uncle, Sanjay mocks him that the best lawyer secretly got married. He says that his relationship with this household is also over. Rohit intervenes and asks them to understand the situation. Vidya asks him not to defend his brother and to stay out of it.

Dadi calls Rohit a spoiler for bringing Abhira into the house as a daughter-in-law. Sanjay makes derogatory remarks about Abhira being a gold digger who used to run a resort with her mom. Abhira defends herself, explaining the circumstances that led to the marriage. Armaan supports her, stating that Akshara saved him from a life-threatening situation. He says that Akshara didn't care about wealth, she only worried about her daughter's safety till the last moment.

Armaan also says that if Akshara had not saved him, he would have been dead. He folds his hand and tries to narrate the incident to Dadi. Sanjay intervenes and says they don't want to hear lies. Vidya gets shocked and questions why Armaan couldn't refuse her wish and accuses Abhira of trapping him.

Madhav asserts that Abhira is now Armaan's wife, and calls her the Lakshmi of the house. He instructs Kajal to perform Grihpravesh for Abhira, but Dadi walks away in disappointment. Kajal hesitates, but Madhav insists. The cousins also get busy in preparations. Rohit places the kalesh in front of Abhira.

Abhira reminisces Armaan encouraging her to study and become a successful lawyer. She considers herself a guest in the house, but Rohit assures her a warm welcome.

During the Grahpravesh ceremony, Abhira kicks the rice pot and Ruhi recalls her ritual. On the other hand, Dadi recalls the incident at the resort. Vidya joins her and they wonder how Armaan made this mistake. Rohit defends Abhira, highlighting how she saved Armaan's life and lost her mother in the process.

Armaan and Abhira head to their room. Ruhi observes them and Armaan notices her while closing the door. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

