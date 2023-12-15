Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 15, 2023: Abhira faces humiliation at first post-wedding ritual

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1139: The episode begins with Armaan asking Krish to double-check the timer. Krish confirms that Abhira has broken Dadi's record. People congratulate Kaveri and say that her competition has arrived. Vidya tries to handle the situation and says that daughters-in-law don't compete; they take blessings and move forward.

Armaan insists on rechecking the timer and says that Dadi is the best. To help the situation, Rohit suggests moving on to his favorite ritual. They all gather for the ritual, and Vidya explains that Armaan and Rohit will eat a special dish first, followed by their wives from the same plate. She says that taking a bite from the same food that their husbands have eaten increases the love between the couple and strengthens the relationship. Abhira shows apprehension.

Rohit eats the dish and feeds Ruhi. Everyone applauds. Kajal encourages Armaan to eat. Armaan eats and asks Abhira to do the same, but she refuses, saying she doesn't share food except with her mom. Everyone reacts. Dadi scolds Abhira, leading to an argument. Abhira explains her perspective, suggesting they rethink the tradition. Armaan thinks of yesterday when she and Abhira shared noodles in different bowls, and she told him that she doesn't share food with anyone except her mom.

Dadi insists on taking a bite from the item and says that this has been the ritual and nobody has ever complained about it. She also adds that even today, people are getting in touch with roots and adopting these age-old rituals, but Abhira stands her ground, refusing to take a bit from Armaan's food. Armaan supports Abhira and says he does not want to force any ritual on Abhira.

The latter also says that if taking a bite from the husband's food increases the love and strengthens relationships, then why is it the wife's duty to do so? She asks her to keep this aside and think logically. She points out that sharing the food can increase the risk of spreading germs. So, if Armaan has flu or infection, she will catch it, too. Dadi scolds her.

Abhira leaves the scene, crying. She picks up cupcakes and snacks from the food counter and starts eating. She remembers her mom and thinks of the time when she told her that she would understand rituals and traditions when she had a family of her own. She breaks down. Meanwhile, Kiara and Charu offered Abhira support and also apologized for judging her earlier. They take Abhira to join the next ritual and take the plate from her offering to hold it till she completes her dance.

On their way, Abhira fixes Kiara's torn dress with a saree pin. Ruhi reassures Armaan that Abhira will adjust with time. Armaan questions if Ruhi is happy in his family, and Rohit teases him. He also suggests taking Abhira on a honeymoon. As Abhira arrives with the girls, Armaan eats from Abhira's plate. The girls exclaim that he completed the ritual. Sanjay and Dadi observe, and the former also comment on it.

Abhira and Ruhi perform a dance, but Abhira's saree loosens, revealing her jeans underneath. Dadi screams at her, and Armaan rushes to help. Dadi scolds Abhira, and Madhav asks the guests to leave. Dadi feels humiliated, blaming Vidya for bringing Abhira to the muh dikhai ritual. She says that now they have to hide their face from the world because of Abhira. Abhira defends Vidya, but Dadi scolds her, regretting that Abhira's mom didn't teach her manners. The episode ends here.

