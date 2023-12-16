Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 16, 2023: Abhira answers back Dadi; Vidya and Armaan react

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1140: The episode begins with Abhira apologizing because her saree accidentally got opened. Dadi scolds her and says that her mother has taught her nothing and raised an indisciplined and ill-mannered girl. She also mentions that Roohi grew up without a mother, but still, she knows everything.

Abhira requests her not to say anything about her mom, who taught her everything before leaving. Dadi points out that Abhira's mom didn't even teach her how to wear a saree. Kiara remembers Abhira helping her pin her dress with a safety pin from her saree. Meanwhile, a man asks Manoj to call a mechanic to fix his car, and Abhira offers to help.

As Abhira leaves, Dadi suggests that if Abhira is leaving the house, make sure she doesn't come back. Sanjay goes to check. Abhira successfully fixes the car. As she gets under the car, Manisha suggests that Abhira might be in trauma and wants to end her life, but Manoj assures her that she is just fixing the car. Abhira asks the man to start the car, and he blesses her. All the family members gather there and the man whose car is fixed tells Dadi that Armaan's wife will make them proud.

Everyone smiles, and Kiara admires Abhira for being so cool. Abhira gets up and shares that her mom didn't teach her how to wear a saree, but she learned many other things, showcasing her skills by climbing a ladder to fix a bulb and doing gardening. She emphasizes that her mom taught her to fight in life and deal with basic life needs, making her strong and proud. Vidya tells her to be quiet, but Armaan intervenes, asking her to go inside.

Manish asks if Armaan married Abhira, the girl who ran the resort, and Surekha confirms. Manish praises Abhira and Ruhi, expressing that the Poddar family is lucky to have them as daughters-in-law. However, Surekha reveals that she found out about Armaan's wedding when she called them for Ruhi's pagphere. She also expresses that Armaan and Abhira might have eloped and married.

Suwarna says that she is afraid that Abhira might mistreat Roohi. She says that this is why Armaan was not present at his own brother's marriage. Manish and Surekha argue, asking Suwarna to worry.

Aryan and others appreciate Abhira's talent, and Kiara feels guilty for Abhira getting scolded because of her. Krish reassures her, and they decide to cheer up Abhira and Ruhi. Charu suggests bringing both Bhaiyas and Bhabhis. Abhira, feeling overwhelmed, messes up things and exclaims that life has become a problem.

Armaan arrives and advises Abhira that anger isn't a solution. He encourages her to explain things calmly and not respond to everything. He slips, and she notices the nail marks on his hands, expressing concern. Meanwhile, Ruhi is seen crying. Abhira offers ointment to Armaan, and Ruhi questions why she's crying when he promised that she is the only one in his heart. Rohit comforts Ruhi.

They gather outside. Rohit expresses that he understands why Abhira is sad, but questions why Ruhi is sad, stating that he wants to make her smile. Armaan suggests bringing back Ruhi's smile. Armaan creates a light moment by inhaling helium and singing in a funny voice, and Abhira starts laughing.

Everyone sits and enjoys kulfi. Armaan gets choked and Abhira rushes to get water. He thanks Abhira and smiles. Ruhi sees everything. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

