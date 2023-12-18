Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 17, 2023: Abhira leaves house hurt by Dadi’s words

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1141: The episode starts with Surekha's concern, as she calls and enquires about Ruhi's well-being. Suwarna comes and asks Surekha not to call the newlywed bride at odd hours. Surekha, understanding the situation, apologizes and promises to catch up with Ruhi later. Meanwhile, Suwarna takes the phone and asks Ruhi if she can see Armaan and Abhira together.

Ruhi, overwhelmed with emotions, hangs up the call. Suwarna, turning to Manish, reassures him that Ruhi is indeed happy and this makes Manish smile. Back in the Poddar household, all the cousins interact with Abhira. Rohit asks her about her education and she says that she is in the final year of Law. Hearing this, Rohit jokes that she is literally his sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, Armaan notices Ruhi standing alone and approaches her to explain that he had a slip when Ruhi saw Abhira holding him. He slipped on the charger lying on the floor and almost fell when Abira caught him. Ruhi says that she understands and needs no clarification. She acknowledges that their union is more of a deal, yet, the sight of Armaan and Abhira together affects her. Ruhi also adds that she will help Armaan to make Abhira independent. Armaan thanks her.

The next morning, the Poddar family gathers for breakfast at the table. Manisha checks Aryan's temperature and confirms he is running a fever. She expresses concern and asks how he got a fever, Rohit and Ruhi got a runny nose. She asks if they ate anything cold. Aryan looks at Rohit who signals him to keep quiet. Rohit says that it's a virus.

But Rohit admits to having a secret kulfi party last night. Manisha expresses surprise and asks the reason. He says that they wanted to cheer up the new sister-in-law, Abhira. Dadi says that previously, Abhira had brought shame and disgrace upon the family and now she brings sickness. Vidya interrupts and says she will make a herbal drink for Rohit and Ruhi and they will feel fine.

The conversation shifts to Ruhi's pag phere. Manisha says that Ruhi will go to her maternal home for the ritual, but where will Abhira go? Dadi says that they won't follow any more rituals for Abhira, but Madhav insists that she is also a newlywed bride.

Meanwhile, Armaan brings breakfast to Abhira. To his surprise, Abhira is nowhere to be found. He finds her cell phone on the bed and frantically starts looking for her. He comes down to the living room where everyone is having breakfast and storms out. Rohit gets up to follow Arman, but Dadi asks him not to constantly chase after his elder brother and to concentrate on accompanying Ruhi.

Abhira is seen walking on the streets. A flashback reveals a heated argument between Madhav and Sanjay regarding Abhira's mu dikhai and the subsequent pag phere rituals. Dadi says that the girl has no family and no mother, so she has nowhere to go. Abhira, overhearing the conversation, decides to leave the house. She wonders why destiny brought her to a family that hates her and a man who protects her out of his guilt. She misses her mom.

As Abhira walks the streets, her mind is filled with memories of her mother and her journey. She stumbles on something and accidentally hits a man who is carrying crockery items. The man falls leading to breaking most of the items. They ask her to pay for their loss. Getting scared, she runs inside the house which belongs to the Goenkas.

Inside the Goenka house, Manish, Suwarna, and Surekha are busy welcoming Ruhi and Rohit. Manish senses something and keeps staring at the main entrance. Abhira watches Ruhi and her family members inside. The episode ends here.

