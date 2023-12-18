Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 18, 2023: Manish welcomes Abhira at Goenka house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1142: The episode starts with a heartwarming moment as Ruhi hugs Manish, but he looks distracted, and Ruhi asks if everything is alright. Rohit says that it's time out and embraces Manish in a warm hug. Ruhi, however, expressed her reluctance to share his affection with anyone else and pulled back Rohit after a short hug.

As the emotional scene plays, Abhira quietly enters the house, hesitant to disturb the family moment. A beautiful song, O Ri Chiraiya, plays in the background. Abhira enjoys the family moment with tears in her eyes. She tells herself that she should not disturb the family moment and she is alone in this world. She steps back to leave.

As she turns to leave, a gust of wind causes the flowers to flutter around her. She guards her face. Manish, alerted by the movement of windchimes, discovers Abhira at the door. The entire family, including Rohit and Ruhi, notices her presence. Rohit, with a smile, inquires about her unexpected visit. Abhira, feeling like an outsider, says she lost her way while roaming and should head back.

Armaan keeps looking for Abhira on the streets. Vidya calls him, and Armaan informs her that he will return with Abhira as soon as he finds her. On the other hand, back at the Poddar household, everyone discusses Abhira's pag phere. Kajal suggests Abhira will go to her in-law's place for the ritual. Vidya agrees as Madhav nods his head.

Ruhi asks Abhira to come inside as she is already standing at the door. However, Abhira, emotionally overwhelmed, resists, stating that her mother is waiting for her. She cries, and Manish welcomes her home. He asks Suwarna to get the aarti thali to welcome Abhira and says their daughter has returned.

Meanwhile, en route to the house, Armaan overhears men discussing a girl who had gone to the same house. Seeing the chaos, he realizes that only Abhira can cause this disturbance. Grateful for the information, he hurriedly makes his way to the Goenka house. He wonders why Abhira went inside a stranger's house.

Manish, addressing Abhira, assures her that the house is now hers, emphasizing that she could visit anytime. He also points out that the pag phere arrangements have already been made in anticipation of her arrival. Meanwhile, Armaan enters the house, and without seeing anyone, he scolds Abhira for walking out without informing anyone. He almost mentions Akshara's name and notices Manish, Ruhi, and others standing there.

As Armaan takes Ruhi's name, Rohit says he is there and welcomes him to his in-law's place. Armaan says that he has been at the house only once, and it was decorated back then, so he could not identify the house. Manish says that it's the true love between Abhira and Armaan that brought him here. Rohit agrees.

Meanwhile, Suwarna tells Ruhi that Armaan cares for Abhira and that he also met her at the resort. So, Ruhi should focus on her marriage with Rohit. But Ruhi, shedding light on the intricacies of Abhira and Armaan's relationship, reveals that their marriage is a compromise, devoid of genuine love.

Manish says that pag phere rituals of Abhira will be held at their home, but Armaan and Abhira hesitate. Manish then takes Abhira to AKshara's old room and asks her to feel at home. Abhira gets emotional and thinks about her mom, while Manish misses Akshara.

Meanwhile, at the Poddar household, Dadi seeks answers from Manisha, who replies that Abhira has escaped. Ruhi asks Suwarna if Abhira will take away her P Nanu from her. Suwarna comforts her.

As Armaan and Rohit return, Dadi says that Abhira didn't stop at becoming a reputed family's daughter-in-law, and now she wants to be the daughter, too. She says that Manish and others will feel insulted because of this. Rohit says that Manish feels a different connection with Abhira. The episode ends here.

