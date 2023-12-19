Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 19, 2023: Abhira asks Armaan if he loves someone

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1143: The episode starts with Abhira hurrying to assist Surekha as she screams that she has hurt her ankle. Abhirra leaves the wardrobe open and fails to see Akshara loves Abhimanyu written on one of the doors. On the other hand, Armaan tells Rohit that no matter what Dadi says or does, he shouldn't argue. Rohit insists that he has the right to stand up for Armaan's respect. They share a hug.

Rohit advises Armaan to keep smiling, assuring him of his support. Rohit turns to leave saying he has some work, but Armaan stops him. Armaan questions Rohit about something he's hiding. He also says that he has been giving excuses for work since childhood whenever he wanted to hide something. Rohit confesses that Ruhi isn't happy and feels lonely, and he's unsure how to make her happy. Armaan advises Rohit to try and bring happiness to Ruhi, and Rohit reciprocates, asking Armaan to take care of Abhira, who also seems unhappy.

Meanwhile, Abhira struggles to sleep at night, and Armaan, finding her phone, worries whether she has eaten or not. Abhira finds an old blanket which belonged to Akshara and she wraps it around her to fall asleep. In the morning, Manish tries to light the oven, but the lighter doesn't seem to work. Abhira lights it with a matchstick and says that their first meeting in Mussorie was similar.

Manish gives her a kachori served with sauce on a plate. Abhira takes a bite and thinks how similar it tastes to her mother's kachori. She gorges on the kachori and chokes on the food. Manish gives him a glass of water and Ruhi sees from a distance.

Abhira thanks Manish for the clothes, who reveals that they were sent by Armaan. Later, Ruhi expresses her possessiveness and fears that Abhira might take Manish away. Manish makes his point that he will always choose Ruhi over everyone. But Ruhi says that her aunt, Akshara took away her mother and her poppy, and Abhira is an outsider who can take away Manish. Abhira witnesses the confrontation and writes a letter to Manish before leaving.

As Abhira walks away, Manish discovers the letter and rushes to find her. Abhira, on the road, comes in front of Armaan's car. He questions why she is there without a phone or money, and she tearfully explains her loneliness and lack of a home. She says that orphans like her don't belong anywhere. She falls into Armaan's arms.

Dadi, meanwhile, recalls Abhira's words and reacts angrily, breaking the necklace around her neck. She tells Vidya that she is a good wife and a good daughter-in-law, but she fails as a mother-in-law.

On the other hand, to lighten Abhira's mood, he cracks jokes and takes him to the chaat counter. As they come to the car, Abhira asks Armaan if he loves someone. Armaan coughs and drinks water. Abhira says that it's evident from his face that he is in love with someone and he recently got heartbroken. Abhira also confesses that she had feelings for a guy in college who left the country to continue further studies.

Armaan and Abhira reach home. Armaan receives a call for an important case from Rohit and asks Abhira to stay in his room until he returns. Abhira gets scared to enter the house alone. The episode ends here.

