Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 2, 2023: Yuvraj shoots Armaan, Akshara saves him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1126: The episode begins with Yuvraj calling Armaan and surprising him with an invitation to his and Abhira's wedding. Armaan, angered by the call, learns that Yuvraj plans to marry Abhira and threatens to harm her teacher. Yuvraj ends the call and it is seen Abhira is tied to a chair.

Dadi calls Ruhi for the mehendi ceremony. Armaan, upset, takes the car keys and leaves. Vidya, Ruhi's mother-in-law, applies mehendi and talks about Ruhi's future with Rohit. As Armaan leaves, everyone gets shocked. On the other hand, Yuvraj taunts Abhira about their marriage and threatens her mother's safety if she refuses to marry him.

Armaan, on his way, prays for Abhira. Abhira, still tied up, kicks Yuvraj and demands to free her. Yuvraj slaps his accomplice and asks him to untie Abhirra. Armaan, determined to rescue Akshara, takes the car keys and leaves. Yuvraj holds Akshara at gunpoint, and Abhira, in an attempt to protect her mother, agrees to marry Yuvraj.

Dadi calls Armaan and asks him about his absence. Armaan says it's for an important case, but Dadi stresses that nothing should be more important than Rohit and his family. Armaan, who is at the airport, assures her that he will try to make it before Rohit's marriage. Yuvraj, still holding Akshara at gunpoint, talks about his plans for Abhira. Armaan prays for Akshara's safety.

Armaan arrives and confronts the police inspector for not finding Yuvraj. Akshara, trying to signal Abhira, accidentally spills mehendi over an electric box. Abhira seizes the opportunity to create a diversion. Armaan scolds the inspector, who promises to find Yuvraj.

Yuvraj, irritated, orders his men to get organic mehendi. Abhira and Akshara try to escape, but Yuvraj stops them by firing a shot. He insists on marrying Abhira without following any rituals since they broke his trust. Meanwhile, Ruhi, torn between love and duty, decides to marry Rohit despite Suwarna's advice.

Yuvraj continues to taunt Abhira and Akshara. Abhira, out of concern for her mother, agrees to marry Yuvraj. Akshara, however, tries to convince Abhira not to sacrifice her life. She tells her that everything she has sacrificed so far is for Abhira, and if she marries someone like Yuuvraj, she will fail as a mother. On the other hand, Ruhi, grappling with her emotions, decides to marry Rohit and live near Armaan, even if her love goes unfulfilled. Her best friend asks her to think rationally and not to suffer.

The inspector informs Armaan about Yuvraj's location. Armaan arrives and breaks the gathbandhan. He confronts Yuvraj, urging Abhira to run. Yuvraj threatens Armaan with a gun. Abhira asks Armaan to stop and says that she is ready to marry Yuvraj to protect her mother. The police sirens approach and Yuvraj warns Armaan not to interfere. In the chaos, Yuvraj shoots, and Akshara takes the bullet to save Armaan. Abhira screams in shock as her mother gets shot. The episode ends here.

