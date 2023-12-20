Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 20, 2023: Dadi makes Abhira and Ruhi stand outside the house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1144: Today’s episode starts with Dadi asking Vidya to control Abhira. Vidya says that she will take care of all the mess and asks her to eat, but Kaveri refuses and says she cannot eat food cooked by Vidya today. As Dadi leaves, Abhira enters. Abhira overhears everything and Vidya calls out her name which makes Dadi turn. Abhira says that no one knew that she was leaving, it was her mistake, and Dadi should punish her instead of punishing Vidya.

Dadi says that Abhira should be punished and asks her to stand outside the door as she crossed the limits. Armaan asks Rohit to not blame himself. Rohit says that he has come between Armaan and somebody. Armaan says the truth is, it's his now.

Rohit says that he has come between the client and Armaan. Armaan smiles and says it's okay, Rohit will handle the case, and he is there. Rohit says that he is not getting the record. Armaan clears that the record was not there in the first place. Rohit says sorry to Armaan for bringing him to the office and leaving Abhira alone at home. Armaan says that nothing comes before work. Rohit gets Kiara’s voice note. They hear about Dadi punishing Abhira. Armaan says that he will leave. Sanjay comes and says the client is ready and asks Rohit and Armaan to join.

Armaan gets busy. Abhira stands outside. Ruhi sees Abhira and goes to give her some water. She asks her to have water and eat something. Abhira says no, she will get bad bahu tag for helping Abhira. Ruhi tells her that she can’t fight all the time and run families. Abhira says that she does not argue always, but she tries to fight the unfair. Ruhi says no arguments and offers her water. Dadi and others see this, Dadi comes and shouts at Ruhi. She teases that the two sisters-in-law are getting along really well, so Ruhi should join Abhira outside. She warns other family members not to help them.

Abhira defends Ruhi and says that she called Ruhi there to help her. Ruhi says don’t fight. Dadi says that she should punish them both. She asks Vidya to control her bahus. Kajal says Vidya will handle her bahus well. Manisha says that Dadi is also there, and she is the head of the family, so Vidya cannot do as she likes. She also adds that these girls will not listen to Dadi if she continues her age-old beliefs and customs. Dadi says they will listen to us, I will keep the family tied.

Manisha says that they have daughters too, if they get such a mother-in-law then… Kajal thinks that she has a mom like a mother-in-law. Manisha says if Dadi hurts ABhira and Ruhi's self respect then they will never come back. Kajal says don’t say this.

Abhira drinks the water. She gives some water to Ruhi. Abhira thinks Ruhi doesn’t like her, so why did she help her? She asks why did you get water for me? Ruhi says that she doesn't know, she just felt like helping her. They have a talk. Abhira suggests playing some games. Ruhi says that she is not good at antakshari and Abhira suggests playing word association. Ruhi says that she is not in the 6th standard.

They play. They both say a word and reply with the first word they can think of. Abhira says love and Ruhi replies Armaan. Abhira asks Armaan? Ruhi sees Armaan and Rohit. She says yes, Armaan and Rohit have come.

Rohit and Armaan plan to talk to Dadi, but Vidya stops them. Manisha, Vidya and Kajal go to convince Dadi. Manisha says Ruhi and Abhira have become like sisters. Vidya says they don’t have their mum, don’t be too strict. Abhira and Ruhi get dizzy standing outside for so long.

Rohit and Armaan come and hold their respective wives. Armaan asks Abhira to come in. She says Dadi will get angry. Rohit says Dadi ordered us to get you in. Armaan offers Abhira water. Dadi looks on. Vidya feeds some sweets to Abhira.

Sanjay and Manoj discuss their cases. Sanjay laughs at Manoj. Manish meets his friend Kishan. Manoj says that’s Sanjay's client and he is Manish’s friend. Sanjay says that it's good as Manish will tell him about them.

Abhira asks Armaan why he is taking so much care of her. She says she is strong and can carry cylinder upstairs. Armaan jokes on her. She talks of Akshara and gets sad. He asks her to sit. Armaan says that his mother is his world. He explains and thanks her. She says thanks for coming to Mussoorie to save us, but my mom passed away while saving you, I can never forget this, thanks for being nice. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

