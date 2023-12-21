Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 21, 2023: Abhira ditches saree for her and Ruhi's reception

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1145: The episode starts with Ruhi asking Rohit to come with her. She wants to give bangles to Abhira. Rohit says it's late at 12 am, and Abhira and Arrmaan might be sleeping. Ruhi insists the light is on. Rohit explains that some couples have a husband-and-wife relationship, unlike theirs, which is based on friendship. Ruhi gets uncomfortable hearing this.

In Armaan's room, he asks Abhira to keep aside the serious conversation and talk about what she used to do with Akshara for fun. Abhira shares how she used to play pillow fights and rubberbands with Akshara, and Armaan joins in the fun. They play with soap bubbles and pillows, falling asleep on the bed. The two sleep amidst the torn cotton pillows and Abhira puts her hand on Armaan while sleeping. Ruhi sees them and leaves.

In the morning, Abhira and Armaan argue and notice the room is a mess. They both blame each other for falling asleep on each other's side of the bed. Aryan apologizes, admitting he opened the mu dikhai gifts that Abhirra got. Abhira pretends to be angry at him and then forgives him and tells him to choose anything he likes.

She also says that during her birthdays, when she got two similar gifts, her mom would put one aside, so they could gift it to somebody else. This saved them money. Dadi intervenes, calling such thinking cheap and scolds her. Aryan leaves as soon as Dadi enters. She tells Abhira that she is not at her mother's house anymore, she is now a part of the Poddar household. Abhira controls herself as Dadi talks to her. Armaan signals her to remain silent.

The cousins discuss honeymoon destinations, and Rohit suggests they all go together. Armaan sees Ruhi and gets emotional. Abhira gestures something to Armaan and he says that he has a lot of work, so he will skip the honeymoon. Dadi announces that Rohit and Ruhi will go on honeymoon and Armaan and Abhira will stay back. But Rohit insists that before his marriage, Dadi told him to be more responsible. So, he would also stay back to take care of work. Dadi gives up and says that she admits defeat and the four of them can go together on the honeymoon.

Sanjay receives a call informing him that Gadkari doesn't want him to fight the case. The person calling reveals that Manish Goenka influenced the decision as Sanjay bribes him. Sanjay gets furious and confronts Ruhi about the case, accusing Manish of trying to ruin their firm. Ruhi says she has no idea and Dadi asks Sanjay to calm down.

Meanwhile, Vidya says Ruhi and Abhira will have lunch at the office with their husbands. Abhira thanks Vidya for breakfast and takes Armaan's tiffin. Armaan and Rohit discuss the case at the office. Rohit also asks Armaan why he looks so confused at the idea of going on honeymoon. He also shares that he must not have forgotten the girl who gave a chit. They see Ruhi and Abhira with tiffins.

Meanwhile, Sanjay blames Ruhi and Abhira for losing a case and client. Krish defends them and tries to convince Sanjay to get ready for the reception but gets slapped by Sanjay.

Abhira asks Armaan for help with her saree, and they share a sweet argument. Manisha asks why Armaan and Abhir are always late for every occasion. Rohit and Ruhi sit for the party. Armaan and Abhira come downstairs, and Dadi observes as Abhira wears a dress instead of a saree, holding Armaan's hand. Everyone smiles at their entrance. The episode ends here.

