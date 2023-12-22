Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 22, 2023: Rohit finds out Ruhi loves somebody else

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1146: The episode begins with Dadi expressing surprise at Abhira's choice of clothes, saying they didn't give her that dress. Abhira explains that she wasn't comfortable in a saree. Dadi says that a daughter-in-law should consider responsibilities and maintaining an image instead of choosing convenience. She calls the clothes weird.

Abhira defends and says the outfits belong to her mom and cannot be weird. Armaan supports her, calling it a part of their culture. He says that if they can follow Rajasthani rituals, they can also accept outfits of Uttarakhand as it’s part of their culture only.

Madhav suggests introducing Abhira and Armaan to his senior and takes them away. Meanwhile, Vidya asks Dadi not to worry and informs the family about Manish and his family's arrival. Ruhi hugs Manish and greets Suwarna and Surekha, and they all head inside. Manish asks about the other couple.

Abhira asks Armaan to refrain from introducing her since she'll be leaving in a year. She plans to hide from everyone but appreciates Armaan's support in front of Dadi. Abhira then inquires about the mysterious "chit girl" and urges Armaan to talk about his girlfriend.

In another scene, Sanjay says he will show his face to Maasa and leave. He notices Manish, which makes him angry. Surekha asks about his well-being, and Kajal covers for him, saying he needs to make an important call. Charu and Kiara compliment Abhira and Manisha praises her. She says although she looks nice, she should have worn the saree gifted by maasa.

Manish enters, and when he sees Abhira, he mistakenly recalls Akshara. He recalls Akshara in the same outfit. Abhira looks back and everyone drags her to join the other couple. The cousins insist that Armaan and Abhira, Rohit and Ruhi should perform couple dance.

During the couple dance, Ruhi and Rohit, along with Armaan and Abhira, perform together. Despite their lack of chemistry, they manage to dance well. Ruhi, however, feels uneasy and eventually runs away, hurting herself. Armaan rushes to help her, showing concern. When Rohit goes there, she hides her feet.

Ruhi, in conversation with Suwarna, expresses her happiness. Suwarna insists that she should go away from the family and live with Rohit alone. Meanwhile, Rohit is concerned about Ruhi's attitude toward him and decides to talk to her. Suwarna tells Ruhi to focus on Rohit and herself. Ruhi replies that he married Rohit, but he loves Armaan. She adds he is her soulmate and cannot forget him ever. Rohit overhears the last part and feels shattered.

Rohit leaves the party with tears in his eyes. Armaan follows him, expressing concern and trying to understand the situation. Rohit, unable to reveal the truth, decides to take a break from the crowd. Armaan makes him understand that if he heaves, Ruhi will feel bad. Rohit says that it doesn't make any difference to Ruhi whether he stays or not.

Abhira, looking for Armaan, overhears Sanjay discussing a case. She offers her insights, impressing everyone. As Sanjay's colleagues praise her, Sanjay insults her. He highlights her lack of a law degree and questions about her practice and ethics.

Mannish defends Abhira and asks Sanjay not to misbehave with her, leading to a heated argument between him and Manish. Abhira intervenes, admitting her lack of a degree, but she says that Sanjay should not insult her parnanu. Other family members intervene. Ruhi gets angry and asks Abhira to refrain from calling Manish her parnanu as only she has the right to call him that. The episode ends here.

