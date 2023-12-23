Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 23, 2023: Dadi asks Sanjay to apologise to Manish

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1147: The episode begins with Abhira in tears. Suwarna suggests ending the fight between Manish and Sanjay as it's a happy occasion. Sanjay claims that Manish initiated the conflict, resulting in a loss for them, and now he's insulting them. Dadi reminds Manish that he is part of the girl's side.

Manish replies that he will remember this and reminds Dadi that Ruhi and Abhira are part of their family and her responsibility. Manish gets angry and leaves. Ruhi cries and calls Manish, but Dadi stops her and Kajal holds Abhira's hands. Manish, Ruhi, and Abhira cry as the Goenkas and other guests depart. Armaan and Rohit return at the time, witnessing the emotional scene.

Abhira, upset, confronts Armaan in his room, expressing that Dadi was rude to Ruhi. She says Ruhi is the perfect daughter-in-law unlike her, so why should Ruhi face this kind of behavior? She also tells Armaan that everyone in the family daily reminds her how imperfect she is as a daughter-in-law. She also adds that Ruhi was crying.

Ruhi calls Manish, but she doesn't pick up the call. Abhira urges Armaan to intervene and talk to Dadi instead of talking to his mom. Rohit observes Ruhi crying, recalling her earlier words he steps back and leaves. Armaan questions Abhira's concern for Ruhi and Manish, and Abhira reveals her emotional connection with Manish, urging Armaan to direct his family's anger towards her rather than Ruhi and Manish. Ruhi requests Suwarna to take care of Manish, apologizing before ending the call.

Armaan approaches Ruhi to apologize, but she yells at him. Rohit, witnessing Ruhi's distress, goes to her. Ruhi expresses her disillusionment with Armaan, stating that his family is not good, and his promises were all lies. As they talk, Rohit interrupts, and thanks Armaan for being there for Ruhi.

One of the cousins comes and informs them that Dadi is having a discussion about the incident. Armaan accuses Sanjay of insulting Abhira, Ruhi, and Manish. Abhira, watching from a distance, agrees. Armaan questions Dadi about Sanjay's apology to Manish, and Vidya supports the idea, emphasizing Manish's seniority as Ruhi's Parnanu. Dadi decides that Sanjay must apologize to Manish, making Sanjay furious.

After everyone leaves, Ruhi thanks Armaan for his support, acknowledging his care for her. Armaan suggests she rest, and she appreciates his understanding. Later, Abhira expresses gratitude to Armaan for supporting her, Parnanu (Manish), and Ruhi. Armaan pretends to sleep as Abhira asks her again about the girl whom he loves.

Rohit cannot sleep and in his mind, he questions Ruhi about breaking his heart. Abhira recalls her past and Akshara. Rohit contemplates checking Ruhi's phone as a text comes from Shefali. Rohit hesitates, thinking about his marriage with Ruhi, and leaves. Downstairs, he breaks down seeing the decorations and tries to break everything. Armaan stops him, and they both get an electric shock. Rohit questions Armaan about moving on with Abhira. Armaan reveals his inability to forget the chit girl and their lost love, expressing that they should be happy with how things ended up for them.

Sanjay, Kajal, and Vidya visit the Goenka house to apologize. Sanjay apologizes to Manish, and Vidya promises not to tell Ruhi anything. Suwarna urges them to have food, and they leave. Surekha comments that it seems like they are apologising to them out of pity.

Abhira waters plants with earphones on and hold her notebook in hand. Armaan advises her to focus on one thing. She splashes water at him, and they banter about multitasking. Armaan gives her a notebook, and she gives him money for it, stating he's not her real husband. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

