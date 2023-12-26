Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 25, 2023: Ruhi gets injured, everybody blames Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1148: The episode begins with Abhira praising herself. She tries to lock the suitcase forcefully by standing on top of it, but she accidentally falls. Armaan catches her to prevent her fall. On the other hand, Rohit sees Ruhi struggling to pack her suitcase. He advises Ruhi on rolling clothes instead of folding them. Ruhi thinks to herself that Rohit’s behavior toward her has changed.

In the evening, Abhira gives driving lessons to Krish. He expresses concern about his upcoming driving test and tells Abhira to teach him properly as he does not want to fail again. Abhira assures him that he won’t fail and asks him to practice parking.

Armaan reaches his room with dinner and finds Abhira missing from her room. He calls her name and expresses concern. On the other hand, Abhira asks Krish why he is so anxious about passing the driving test. He thinks of the other day when Sanjay slapped him.

Krish panics and hits the accelerator. Abhira asks him to stop, but he cannot control. Ruhi steps out of the house at that time. Abhira looks out of the window and screams Ruhi’s name. Ruhi tries to move away but slips and falls.

Armaan comes out and sees Ruhi lying down. Armaan goes to help Ruhi but hesitates. Rohit comes out and Armaan asks him to take a look. Other family members also come out.

Advertisement

Everybody takes Ruhi inside. As Abhira tries to step in, Armaan comes in front of her and asks her how it happened. Abhira explains that she was teaching Krish to park the car, but Armaan blames her. Vidya scolds Abhira and asks her to leave. Rohit wonders what was Ruhi doing outside at that hour.

Krish tries to defend Abhira. Sanjay scolds him and says that if Abhira had not gone to teach him driving, the accident would not have happened. Madhav says that she would call the doctor.

Vidya remembers that Kaveri had told her to be a strict mother-in-law. She scolds Abhira and Armaan insists on admitting her fault as everybody makes mistakes sometimes. Abhira defends herself but is told to go to her room.

In her room, Abhira breaks down. She looks out of the window and stares at the stars. She requests Ruhi’s mummy to take care of her. She also says that she didn’t hurt her intentionally, but nobody in the house let her explain herself. Abhira tells her mommy has also become a star and she can talk to her.

Doctor visits Ruhi and says that she will take some time to recover. Rohit shows concern and says he will get anything required to help her recover. He suggests getting physiotherapy, taking adequate rest or a change in her diet.

Dadi learns about canceling the honeymoon, but Abhira promises to take care of Ruhi and make her health better soon. Armaan argues with Abhira, blaming her for Ruhi's condition. The family decides not to cancel the honeymoon but to postpone it. Vidya remains unsupportive of Abhira, while Armaan vows to fix everything. Abhira cries again.

Ruhi overhears a conversation between Abhira and Armaan. Abhira attempts to help Ruhi with a traditional remedy, but Armaan intervenes, scolding Abhira and throwing away the remedy. He warns her to stay away from Ruhi. Abhira, hurt, blames herself for thinking Armaan would understand.

In the kitchen, Abhira unintentionally burns Manisha's hand. Vidya scolds Abhira. Suwarna also tells her to stay away from Ruhi. Manish defends Abhira, but Suwarna insists Abhira has snatched Ruhi's happiness.

Abhira retreats to her room, playing loud music and expressing her longing for her mother, Akshara. Armaan enters, hears her crying, and tries to console her, urging her not to fall. He holds her, showing a mix of concern and frustration for how things ended up. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 23, 2023: Dadi asks Sanjay to apologise to Manish