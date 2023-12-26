Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 26, 2023: Rohit finds out about Ruhi’s true feelings for Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1149: The episode begins with Abhira yelling at Armaan. She cries and tells him that his family blames him for everything and she would let them do so. She tells him that she won’t give his family justification for her actions.

Rohit and Armaan talk about their honeymoon plans. Rohit tries to convince his elder brother not to cancel the honeymoon plan. He says that he should try to make the marriage work even though he is not happy with how things ended up.

Ruhi overhears the conversation and her spoon falls from her hand. Armaan looks at her and tells Rohit to help Ruhi. Rohit goes to help her. The Poddar cousins decide to lift the family's spirits by planning a Christmas party. Aryan jokes and Krish mentions the lack of a last-minute Santa. To everyone's surprise, Rohit appears wearing a red cap, bringing joy to the family.

Rohit thinks to himself that he cannot be Ruhi’s source of happiness, but he will try to be the reason for his smile. The cousins embrace him and cheer for him. The family is amazed by the Christmas party decorations.

Dadi asks what this is about and Vidya tells her that the kids must have planned a Christmas party. Soon Rohit transforms into Santa. He and the cousins break into dancing and celebrate with their family.

Abhira observes the celebration, expressing her fear of leaving the room due to everyone’s resentment toward her. She says that she has a house full of family members, but she feels like she doesn’t belong here. Abhira misses her momma, Akshara.

Advertisement

Abhira goes back to her room. She thinks to herself that if she has to live alone, she should learn to celebrate the festivals alone. Abhira sits and cuts an old tee shirt to make a sock.

While cutting the tee shirt, Abhira thinks to herself that if her mother had been alive, they would go to the church and pray. She would also hang the red socks and get gifts the next day. But nobody is there to gift her anything this year. Then she lights a candle and says that if she cannot go to the church, she will pray in the room only.

Akshara prays to god to give her strength to deal with the family members. She says that she is unable to manage a relationship with a joint family.

Downstairs, the Christmas celebration continues. As Rohit, disguised as Santa blesses Vidya, the latter decodes that it is Rohit dressed as Santa. The cousins smile. Vidya also adds that she knows Rohit is doing this for Ruhi.

Rohit searches the room for Ruhi and wonders where did she go. Meanwhile, Armaan leaves to check on Abhira. On his way, he comes across Ruhi, who holds her hand from behind.

Ruhi tells Armaan that he should have checked on him, but he didn’t. Armaan apologises. The two converse about their feelings. Ruhi says that Armaan’s words and actions have only brought her disappointment and hurt. Armaan tells her that she is now his brother’s wife and should accept that and move on. Ruhi asks if Armaan would be happy if she moves on.

Armaan says that he doesn’t want to see Rohit heartbroken. Rohit overhears the conversation and breaks down. He thinks of all the times he saw Armaan and Ruhi together.

Abhira sees Rohit and the latter says that those two have ruined their lives. Rohit, devastated by the turn of events, tries to confide in Abhira. The cousins come looking for him and drag him downstairs, not letting him finish the conversation with Abhira.

Armaan searches for Abhira and sees the bedroom empty. He finds Christmas socks by the window. Abhira returns with a candle, and Armaan instructs her not to leave the room. She expresses that Armaan has problems with everything, even with her celebrating a quiet Christmas alone. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 25, 2023: Ruhi gets injured, everybody blames Abhira