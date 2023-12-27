Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 27, 2023: Rohit slaps Armaan in front of family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1151: The episode starts with Armaan coming down the stairs. Vidya mentions that Rohit has something to say. She also apologizes to Armaan for yesterday's incident and holds her ears. Armaan comforts her with a hug and says that mothers should not apologize to their sons. Dadi urges Rohit to speak, but he says he has forgotten what he wants to say and leaves.

In the room, Armaan finds Abhira and asks her to give him the sock. He also says sorry for removing the sock, as he didn't know that Abhira had hung it. Abhira says that he doesn't give anyone the chance to amend their mistakes, so why should he get the chance? The two argue, and Armaan accidentally falls on Abhira. In the moment, he snatches the sock from Abhira's hand.

Abhira mentions that she smells cigarettes. Armaan tells her nobody in his family smokes. Armaan sits and sews the sock. He thinks to himself why Abhira had stapled the sock.

In the morning, Dadi tells Armaan that their firm got a big case because of him, and he must win it. She gives Armaan a toffee, but Armaan declines it. He goes to Rohit and notices a cigarette smell. He wonders why Rohit is smoking.

He decides to let him handle the case and tells Dadi that Rohit deserves the toffee as he is the one who got the case. But Rohit refuses the case, and Dadi insists that Armaan should guide and support his younger brother. Armaan assures him that Rohit can count on him and asks him not to be anxious.

Rohit becomes angry and accuses Armaan of destroying everything. He asks Armaan not to talk about trust as he is not reliable. He says big brothers spoil their younger brothers, but he spoiled his life. Armaan urges him to explain what's bothering him, and Rohit, in frustration, accidentally slaps Armaan.

Everyone is shocked. Rohit runs upstairs, and Armaan is left crying. Abhira consoles Armaan while Ruhi gives water to Rohit. Abhira explains that Rohit mistakenly hit Armaan and urges Armaan not to be angry. Armaan feels helpless, realizing that Rohit is stressed and has started smoking. Abhira suggests thinking about the next steps.

Ruhi asks Rohit why he was so stressed all morning. Rohit thinks of all the good times with Armaan and says that he has never dared to raise his voice in front of him, but now he hit him.

Rohit comes downstairs, and the family questions him. Vidya and Madhav try to comfort him, saying his family is by his side. He asks them to let him leave. Sanjay stops him, and his cigarette box falls out of his pocket.

The entire family stares in shock. Dadi asks about it. Armaan intervenes, claiming it's his, not Rohit's. Dadi scolds them, saying one brother cannot express what's bothering him and another has picked up bad habits.

She expresses her disappointment in their behavior. Abhira sees everything from behind and wonders why Armaan is lying. Sanjay advises her to calm down as her blood pressure will rise. But Dadi stresses that their sacred house and perfect family members have changed. She adds that the daughter-in-laws are doing drama, and the sons are picking up bad habits. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

