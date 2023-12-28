Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 28, 2023: Abhira argues with Rohit; gets rebuked by Vidya

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1152: The episode begins with Kajal and Vidya trying to console Dadi. They tell her that with the family's support and love, Rohit and Armaan will get rid of their bad habits. Rohit takes the cigarette box and tries to say something. Sanjay intervenes, telling Rohit to go to his room, calm down, and that they can talk later.

Everyone leaves. Abhira questions Armaan and the situation, pointing out that the cigarettes belonged to Rohit and wonders why he took the blame, advising him not to support Rohit's wrong actions. He responds, saying Rohit is his brother, and Abhira insists that Rohit needs to understand that Armaan won't always take the blame for him, as it could harm him.

Armaan asserts that he knows what he's doing and that Rohit is distressed. Abhira questions why Armaan didn't stop him, to which he responds that Rohit is his brother, and Abhira shouldn't try to take on the role of his wife. Abhira insists that she can't stand by when something wrong is happening, stating that she is not trying to be his wife.

The family discusses the matter, with Manisha blaming Abhira. Manoj defends Abhira, stating that she supports the truth. The cousins also discuss Abhira's involvement, with Aryan clarifying that Abhira is not responsible for Rohit and Armaan's fight. Madhav reassures Vidya that their sons will reconcile, referring to them as their Ram and Laxman.

Sanjay expresses concern about the ongoing conflicts since Abhira's arrival, but Kajal trusts Vidya to resolve everything. Vidya assures them that she will fix everything. Dadi predicts that significant changes are about to happen in the house.

Armaan decides to talk to Rohit, but Rohit is not to be found anywhere inside the house. Armaan asks Ruhi about Rohit's whereabouts, and she observes that Armaan is solely concerned about Rohit. Armaan calls Rohit, but he doesn't answer.

Abhira finds Rohit outside the house trying to get in his car. Abhiira tells him that Armaan is looking for him everywhere. She also adds how stressed Armaan is and tells him how much Armaan loves him. Rohit recalls Armaan's words and expresses that Armaan does not love him. Abhira criticizes Rohit for making light of Armaan's love and suggests that he should have apologized after the altercation.

She defends Armaan, stating that Rohit fails to understand the meaning of love and relationships. Rohit dismisses Armaan's concern, claiming that Armaan doesn't care about him and Abhira. She adds that Armaan is unlucky to have a brother like Rohit. Armaan shouts as hears this, and Dadi watches everything.

Armaan asserts that he will determine his fate, not Abhira, and scolds Abhira for not understanding their relationship. The family gathers as Armaan stops Abhira. She accuses Rohit of breaking everything while Armaan is trying to build. Vidya scolds Abhira, questioning her identity and right to criticize Rohit. Vidya emphasizes that Abhira has only seen one aspect of their family and advises her to refrain from lecturing. She suggests that Abhira would understand if she had siblings.

Abhira breaks down, and Rohit runs inside the house in tears. Armaan follows him, and emotional music plays as Abhira cries, while Ruhi observes everything. Rohit locks the door, and Armaan pleads to open the door and talk to him.

Ruhi approaches Abhira for comfort and tries to hug her, but Abhira asks her to stop and go inside. On the other hand, Armaan persists, asking for a chance to resolve the situation. Rohit requests a timeout. Armaan questions whom he needs a timeout from—him or their relationship—and wonders why Rohit is saying this.

Madhav suggests Vidya have milk for a good sleep, but she expresses her belief that Abhira is causing trouble for them. Madhav defends Abhira, stating that she is trying to adapt and isn't wrong; she's just different. Vidya disagrees, asserting that Abhira is wrong.

Armaan and Abhira engage in an argument. Armaan questions her involvement, stating that she's not his wife and that she should try to behave accordingly. He wonders why she is fighting for him, and she replies that she's fighting for what's right. Armaan advises her to refrain from turning their home into a battleground and insists that she remain silent. He adds that she should not interact with his family, and when she protests, he tapes her mouth shut, instructing her to sit quietly. He leaves.

Armaan meets Ruhi, who supports Abhira's stance and suggests that if Abhira knew the truth, she would fight for him. Ruhi asserts that he is burdened by indebtedness to his family. Armaan tries to stop her, but she persists, accusing him of not revealing the truth to his family out of fear of losing their love.

She continues by saying that he sacrificed their love for Rohit and the family, unable to fight for his soulmate. She argues that their love is lost to Rohit's love, and Rohit overhears everything. The episode ends here.

