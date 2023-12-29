Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 29, 2023: Rohit and Armaan patch up; Dadi throws New Year party

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1153: The episode begins with Armaan watching old childhood videos of him and Rohit and getting emotional. He starts crying while the song Tera Yaar Hoon Main plays in the background. Looking at their childhood photo, Rohit reminisces about the moments he shared with Armaan.

Armaan wonders why Rohit, who used to confide in him during tough times, isn't seeking help now. He expresses his concern, asking Rohit to share what has changed. Rohit recalls Armaan's past advice and breaks down in tears. Dadi interrupts, knocking on the door. Rohit opens up to her, and she encourages him to seek Armaan's help, mentioning that Armaan cares deeply for him. Rohit requests Dadi's help, and she agrees.

On Rohit's request, Dadi calls the Goenkas and asks all three of them to arrive. They discuss the reason behind the sudden invitation. Manish and Surekhha refuse to go. They wonder if everything is alright with Ruhi, while Suwarna wonders if they got to know about Ruhi and Armaan's relationship.

In another scene, Armaan enters his room and finds Abhira unpacking her clothes. He asks her if the only purpose in her life is to always keep Arrmaan's room a mess. Abhira tries to reply back but realizes her mouth is taped. They exchange words through notes, with Abhira blaming him for the canceled honeymoon.

Armaan asks her to remove the tape, but she refuses. Armaan asks her to behave maturely, but she teases him about his maturity. Krish interrupts, announcing that the police are looking for Armaan. An inspector arrives and declares Armaan's arrest, leaving everyone shocked. Vidya seeks an explanation, but Armaan assures her he'll be back by evening. Tensions rise as Madhav protests against his son's arrest, and the inspector refuses to disclose the charges, insisting on discussing them at the police station.

Abhira chases after Armaan, and as the police reach the door, they start dancing, leaving everyone surprised. Everyone, including Armaan, watches them. Dadi suddenly shouts surprise, and Rohit bursts poppers, bringing smiles to everyone's faces. The fake police leave, and Dadi reveals it's a New Year party at the Poddars'.

Manisha admits to being scared and says that if it had lasted for one more minute, she would have had a heart attack. Dadi says they didn't realize the fake police would perform such good acting. Vidya and Manoj express their fear, and Dadi reveals that Rohit planned the prank, which is even bigger than Aryan's usual pranks.

Rohit apologizes, explaining that he had to teach Armaan a lesson, and Aryan questions Armaan's mistake. Rohit clarifies that Armaan shared so much love and rights that Rohit felt he should have kept something for himself. With tears in his eyes, he explains that Armaan didn't keep anything for him and always thought about Rohitt first. He asks why he keeps on giving away everything to him even though he deserves it.

Armaan reassures Rohit that he is enough for him, and they hug. The family gets emotional seeing the brothers patch up. They get busy with the party. Suwarna thinks about Ruhi's words and advises Ruhi to forget Armaan and focus on her marriage. Ruhi thinks of Armaan's words when he tells her to forget him and move on with Rohit.

Sanjay notices Manish and leaves. Suwarna warns Ruhi that relations will get complicated if Rohit learns the truth. Ruhi observes Armaan and recalls his words, then sees Rohit and recalls his words when he tells her to express her true feelings.

Abhira eyes the snacks, hesitates, and decides not to remove the tape from her mouth until Armaan apologizes. She tells herself that if she keeps her mouth shut, she won't create any trouble, and Armaan will realize that the problem is his family, not Abhira.

Dadi questions the situation, and Abhira gestures with her hands to explain. All the family members look at them. Armaan apologizes, takes Abhira away, and urges her to remove the tape. She refuses, and the two share a moment. Music plays as Armaan holds her close and removes the tape, and they keep staring at each other.

Armaan runs away, stuffing a sandwich in Abhira's mouth. She decides to eat first and coughs. Rohit gives her water and apologizes, acknowledging that Armaan was right. He also adds that he needed Abhira's scolding to realize his mistake, as nobody in his family scolds him. Abhira forgives him, expressing happiness at seeing everyone joyful.

Rohit reveals that the party was necessary as it might be the last time he sees them happy. Abhira questions why he gives a helpless look, and Rohit wishes her the best, hinting that she will need that in the future. He adds that he might not be in the future to help her. Abhira is puzzled and asks what he means by that. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

