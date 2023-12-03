Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 3, 2023: Akshara gets hospitalised after Yuvraj shoots her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1127: The episode starts with police arriving at the wedding venue. Yuvraj and his accomplices flee. Armaan, realizing the severity of Akshara's condition, urges the police to catch Yuvraj. Abhira accompanies her to the hospital. Armaan, tense and conflicted, argues with the doctor about Akshara's treatment as they refuse to take her in as police are involved in the situation.

A doctor enquires about the situation and Abhira updates him about the gunshot, who rushes Akshara inside and arranges for blood units. Armaan gets emotional and turns to prayer at the temple. He reflects on the moral lessons Akshara taught him and prays for her well-being.

Manish, feeling an unexplained tension, wonders about the reason behind his unease. Meanwhile, Akshara regains consciousness and seeks Manish's contact. When she calls, Manish is shocked. He gets emotional and the glass falls from his hand. Ruhi arrives and asks about who called him at this odd hour. He says it is the wrong number and tells Akshara that they lost all connection on the day the accident happened years back.

Akshara, determined to protect Abhira from Yuvraj, prays to Kanha ji. She is devastated by Manish's harsh words and wonders who will protect her Akshara now as Manish is her last hope. Undeterred, Akshara continues praying and expresses her concern for Abhira's safety. She spots Armaan and Abhira outside.

Abhira, overwhelmed with fear and anger, blames Armaan for interfering and jeopardizing her mother's life. She hits him and tells him that she is not a good friend of him and not a relative, so why he had to interfere? She refuses to listen to Armaan. Desperate and distressed, she vents her frustration on Armaan, holding him responsible for the dire situation.

Despite Abhira's resistance, Armaan takes precautionary measures to protect her. Yuvraj and his goons appear at the hospital, forcing Armaan to hide Abhira. Armaan disguises himself as a doctor to mislead Yuvraj. Abhira, tied up by Armaan, struggles to free herself. Yuvraj, suspicious, investigates the hospital. A nurse deceives Yuvraj, who leaves with his goons.

Armaan unties Abhira, expressing regret for his actions and explaining the necessity. Abhira, still anxious about her mother, cries out for her. On the other hand, Manish is convinced that he made the right choice in severing ties with Akshara. Suwarna wakes up and discusses Ruhi's upcoming marriage with Manish. She justifies their sacrifice for Ruhi's happiness, believing they did the right thing. Back at the hospital, Abhira sits inside Akshara's room, and Armaan watches from outside. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

