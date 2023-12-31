Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 30, 2023: Everyone gets frantic as Rohit goes missing

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1154: The episode begins with everyone urging Rohit to dance. The cousins come and drag him to the dance floor without letting him finish his conversation with Abhira. The dance floor comes alive with the beats of Haq Hai Humko.

All the family members dance together. Rohit catches sight of Ruhi, triggering memories of their marriage. Meanwhile, Ruhi notices Armaan, who turns away and joins the dance with Abhira. Suwarna notices this.

Abhira dances with Dadi and gets cautious in the next move. Manish beams with joy seeing Abhira. However, Abhira tries to stay away from them recalling Ruhi's words when she asked her not to call Manish P Nanu.

Rohit announces the arrival of the new year and asks everyone to start the countdown. Sanjay starts counting down, and Krish reminisces about Sanjay's earlier words. Vidya, Manisha, and others join him too. Suwarna notices Ruhi, and as the countdown progresses, Armaan playfully handcuffs himself to Rohit. Abhira intervenes, holding onto Armaan, which Ruhi notices. The family celebrates.

Suddenly, amidst the celebrations, Rohit disappears. Vidya inquires about Rohit's whereabouts and sends Krish to check the room. Madhav expresses concern, stating that Rohit is not responding to his calls. Vidya worries and asks where Rohit could be. Armaan points out that even the guard hasn't seen him.

Dadi starts laughing and assures them, saying he'll be around. She comforts everyone saying he has been pulling this prank since childhood when he would go to his friends’ places without informing them. She suggests they enjoy the party, confident that Rohit will return, as the house is his heartbeat and he cannot leave the house.

As time passes and the clock strikes 3 am, Vidya anxiously waits for Rohit. Manisha remarks on Vidya's distress, while Kajal reassures her that nothing will happen to Rohit. Abhira advises Ruhi to take her medicine, assuring her that Rohit will return. Armaan, Manish, and Suwana notice this.

Dadi calls Rohit, but there's no response. Armaan contacts Rohit's friends, and Surekha suggests taking action, considering Rohit as their son-in-law. Manish believes Madhav can handle the situation as he is a police officer.

Abhira observes everyone's worry and suggests filing a police complaint. Sanjay opposes it, fearing it would bring disgrace to their family. Abhira persists, emphasizing the urgency of finding Rohit. Dadi supports Abhira, suggesting they lodge a report.

Madhav agrees to call the police station, but Sanjay questions what reason they would provide for Rohit's disappearance. Abhira intervenes and says that it would help them to find Rohitt at the earliest.

Manisha overhears Aryan discussing Rohit and Abhira's serious conversation and accuses Abhira of being responsible for Rohit leaving. Abhira denies it, and Vidya asks Abhira if Rohit mentioned anything. Abhira insists he didn't, but Manisha claims Rohit left because of Abhira and accuses her of not wanting the best for the family.

Vidya questions Abhira's motives, and Sanjay accuses her of wanting harm for the family. Suwarna asks Abhira about her conversation with Rohit, but Abhira denies saying anything. Vidya tearfully questions what they did to deserve this. Surekha blames Abhira for the situation, and Abhira becomes dizzy.

Armaan takes her aside, and they argue. Armaan warns Abhira about the consequences if something happens to Rohit. Abhira answers him back saying that her patience has run out. She mentions that she is tired of his family blaming her for everything that happens in the house. Vidya insists that truth prevails, blaming Abhira for Rohit's departure.

Abhira suggests that maybe Rohit had a fight with someone and asks them to think of their own behavior. Vidya taunts Abhira, emphasising the importance of family and relationships. Abhira challenges Vidya, questioning her upbringing and values.

Dadi intervenes, holding a box that Abhira pleads for, revealing it to be her mother's last memory. Dadi refuses to give it to her, stating that nothing is more important than Rohit. Manish asks Kaverri to give it to Abhira, and Madhav supports him, but Dadi refuses. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

