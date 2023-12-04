Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 4, 2023: Akshara wishes to see Armaan and Abhira get married

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1128: The episode begins with Rohit getting ready and happily thinking about Ruhi. He recalls the first time they met when Rohit went to her place to give Diwali sweets. Meanwhile, Ruhi also gets ready and thinks about Armaan. A song plays in the background.

Vidya helps Rohit to get ready and exclaims that he is the groom. His cousins gather around too and enjoy. Manisha offers to do his makeup, but Rohit and everyone shout in disagreement. Vidya blesses Rohit while Suwarna and Surekha protect Ruhi from the evil eye. They also break down and Manish consoles them and expresses his happiness that Ruhi is leaving.

He gets emotional and tells Ruhi that she has been the center of their lives for a long time. Ruhi assures him that she will come to meet them every day because she has been their daughter for the longest time.

Dadi instructs everyone to call Rohit, who arrives, and she blesses him, warding off any evil. Dadi then expresses her confidence that Armaan will come as promised and proceeds with Rohit's aarti. She also shares that he has been holding Armaan's finger every step of the way, but now he needs to let go as somebody else will be holding his hand.

At the hospital, Abhira writes on a notepad that her mom will get better. Armaan observes from behind and gets emotional.

Back at the Poddar household, the mood lightens as everyone dances during the baraat, with Kiara making jokes about Manisha. She says that she is very happy a new bahu is coming to their household as this means she will have fewer responsibilities. Dadi takes the opportunity to taunt Manisha. She says that she sets the alarm at 10 am, but fails to wake up before 11 am. The celebration continues with dancing.

Rohit calls Armaan and informs him about the wedding, but Armaan, remembering Ruhi's words, becomes upset. He informs him that he is stuck in a situation where it has become a matter of life and death. Rohit says that he trusts him, but Armaan should not question him later when he sees the wedding album about why Rohit does not have a smile on his face.

Armaan asks Rohit to promise him that he will keep Ruhi happy and never let her shed a tear. Rohit gets confused and says that he is his brother and he should make sure that his brother is happy. But Armaan asks him not to change the topic and makes him promise.

The scene shifts to Abhira, who notices Akshara moving her hands and urgently calls for the doctor. Armaan also rushes to the scene. The doctor quickly assesses the situation, and Akshara pleads for a promise from Armaan to save Abhira's life. Akshara reveals that her last wish is for Armaan to marry Abhira.

Both Abhira and Armaan express their concerns. Armaan assures her that he will take care of her as a friend, and will make sure that she becomes a more successful lawyer than Akshara one day. But Akshara insists it's the only way to protect Abhira. Armaan says marriage is a big commitment and in his mind, he also thinks about Ruhi and how she told him that she won't be able to see him with anybody else.

He says that he does not know if he is the right match for Abhira, who says that he is not. She also adds that they cannot marry and tries to convince Akshara to change her mind. Akshara explains that society won't treat them as friends and may question their relationship. The episode ends here.

