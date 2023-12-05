Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 5, 2023: Armaan and Abhira get married at hospital
In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira get married to fulfill Akshara's dying wish. On the other hand, Rohit and Ruhi also tie the knot.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1129: The episode begins with Armaan thinking about Abhira, Akshara and Ruhi. Akshara tells Armaan to give her an answer, asking for a simple yes or no. Abhira intervenes, stating that she doesn't want Armaan as her husband.
Despite her objection, Armaan agrees to marry Abhira. Abhira insists that she will not marry him and suggests searching for a doctor to continue Akshara's treatment. Akshara, realizing her limited time, urges them to stop fighting and proposes a final decision through a game of rock, paper, scissors. Abhira hesitates, but Akshara's health deteriorates. Abhira gets emotional as Akshara says this will be the last rock, paper, scissors game with her momma.
A doctor arrives and administers medicine. He says Akshara has limited time. Abhira, in desperation, agrees to the marriage, urged by Akshara.
Meanwhile, Rohit and his family celebrate with dance. The Goenka family join them too and Suwarna attempts a traditional ritual with Rohit. The Poddar cousins intervene and Suwarna that instead of holding his nose, she should hold his ears. Rohit says that if their cousins continue interrupting the ritual, then he will never get married.
Surekha notices that Armaan is missing and says that the elder brother cannot have anything more important than attending his brother's marriage. Everyone welcomes Rohit and the Poddar family.
Armaan, troubled by the situation, recalls Akshara's words. Ruhi, too, is emotionally affected. The marriage registration process begins. Mr Kipling brings the priest and an official to register the marriage. Armaan, contemplating the turn of events, decides to call Ruhi. However, Ruhi gets emotional and tells him that she is about to get married. Somebody informs from behind that the baraatt has arrived.
Armaan thinks of Rohit, and his family, and breaks down. He returns to Akshara who is in critical condition, and the doctor emphasizes the urgency.
As the wedding ceremony progresses, Rohit joyfully brings Ruhi to the stage, who gives a smile seeing Rohit. On the other hand, Abhira walks toward her mother's room. Abhira tearfully exchanges garlands with Armaan. Simultaneously, Rohit and Ruhi also exchange garlands. The episode ends here.
The episode was watched on Hotstar.
ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 4, 2023: Akshara wishes to see Armaan and Abhira get married
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more