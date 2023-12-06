Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 6, 2023: Akshara breathes her last; Ruhi leaves Goenka house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1130: The episode begins with Manish expressing happiness that Ruhi's varmala ceremony went well. Vidya questions the reason, and Suwarna explains that there is usually some obstacle in the varmala ritual at every wedding of their family. Either the varmala was stolen or something or the other happened.

Manoj jokes that they should have informed that before and Manisha could have stolen the varmala. They all share a laugh. Manish emphasizes his wish for Ruhi and Armaan to have a happy marriage without any hurdles. Meanwhile, at the hospital, the Pandit asks Akshara to perform the kanyadaan. Akshara tearfully gives Abhira's hand to Armaan. Manish gives Ruhi's hand to Rohit, and they both take part in the wedding rituals. Ruhi thinks of Armaan and when they tied the cloth at the temple.

The background music Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai plays, and everyone playfully teases Ruhi. Rohit reassures everyone that he will always be there for her. Armaan and Abhira sign the necessary documents. Mr Kipling realizes he forgot to bring sindoor, but Abhira says it's okay as the signatures are already done.

He then gives the mangalsutra. Akshara hesitates and says that the wedding is incomplete till sindoor is applied and a mangalsutra is worn, but Abhira wonders how they can arrange it at that moment. They notice the temple at the hospital, and Akshara is confident that Kanha ji won't let the marriage remain incomplete. Armaan finds sindoor at the temple and completes the rituals. The couple seeks Akshara's blessings.

Akshara smiles, and she reminisces about her family. She thinks of the times with Abhimanyu and Abhinav, but she suddenly drops her hands, and the machines start beeping. Abhira is shocked, and Manish feels restless, eventually falling down. Everyone rushes to his aid. Ruhi asks if he's okay, and Dadi explains that it feels like losing a loved one when a daughter gets married. Manish thinks about Akshara, and Abhira recalls her while holding her hand.

Ruhi hugs Manish, expressing her feelings of losing her family and home in a moment. Suwarna says that Ruhi can call her any time and she will visit her. Vidya suggests ending the Vidai ritual at their house, and Ruhi's family accompany them. Manish requests them to keep her happy, and Dadi assures that they love their daughters-in-law and guarantee Ruhi's happiness.

On the other hand, the doctor informs them about completing the paperwork on Akshara's behalf, and Armaan suggests taking her for the final rites. He tells Abhira to take her time. Manish decides to push the car to complete the Vidai ritual. Armaan and Abhira accompany Akshara for her final rites, with a song playing in the background. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

