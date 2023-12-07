Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 7, 2023: Yuvraj returns for Abhira, Armaan protects her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1131: The episode begins with the Podda family welcoming the newlywed Rohit and Ruhi to the household. Vidya performs aarti and applies tilak on Rohit and Ruhi. However, Ruhi's glance falls on a picture of Armaan in the room and she stumbles. Everyone holds her, but the pot kept in front of her turns and the ice falls from it on the carpet.

Dadi asks Ruhi if she is okay, and she informs her that her lehenga got stuck. Manisha says that the ice has fallen already and as the kalash falls, Dadi considers it a bad omen. Vidya explains that the bridal lehenga is too heavy and it's not her mistake. Dadi says that Poddar bahus does not make mistakes and if she cannot manage a lehenga, then how will she manage the responsibilities of a wife?

Manisha insists on cancelling the abshagun with a puja, but Dadi scolds her and says it's not a game. Vidya manages the situation and asks Dadi not to worry about it as it will ruin the mood of the newlyweds.

Meanwhile, Abhira does the last rites for Akshara, and both Armaan and Mr Kipling watch. Akshara appears to Abhira, who gets overjoyed and says that she knows her mom could not leave her. She asks him to act her age and not scare her like this. But Akshara advises to bid her farewell with tears today and smile tomorrow. She says that her journey with Abhira has come to an end she was lucky to be her mom.

Advertisement

Abhira, distraught, pleads with her not to leave. Akshara comforts her and asks her to light the pyre. Then Abhira realizes it was her imagination and she breaks down. Her hands tremble as she tries to light the pyre, and Armaan extends his hand, but she does not take his help. She screams and Armaan tries to console her, but she pushes him away.

The scene then shifts to the Poddar house, where Dadi and others gather around Ruhi. They talk about the responsibilities of a new bahu. Dadi says that she will be Rohit's muse and help him to move forward in life and do better. Vidya says that Armaan has always been the responsible brother, while Rohit has been the naughty one. Butt now with Ruhi's arrival, he will learn to take responsibility.

Dadia also says that today Rohit's wife has come, and Armaan's wife will come soon. She mentions how in the same household, there's always competition among them, and it should be Ruhi who leads. Although they pray that Armaan brings a wife who is simple, dedicated, and family-oriented like him, she should not stay ahead of Ruhi.

Vidya talks about ancestral jewellery, and everyone waits to see what Ruhi will get. Manisha says that she only got a nosepin, while Vidya got a necklace. Vidya gives Ruhi bangles. Dadi blesses Ruhi.

Back at Mussories, Armaan tries to empathize with Abhira's loss, but she bashes him, blaming him for her mother's death. She says that Armaan has both a mother and father, so he won't realize her loss. Yuvraj and his goons appear, and Armaan helps Abhira escape.

Yuvraj searches for Abhira but fails to find her. Armaan convinces Abhira to come with him for her safety, and they agree to a deal – a relationship on paper, Abhira pursuing her dreams, and parting ways after her final exams. Armaan agrees and promises that he won't try to be her husband. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 6, 2023: Akshara breathes her last; Ruhi leaves Goenka house