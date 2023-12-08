Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 8, 2023: Armaan and Abhira spend the night at hotel

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1132: The episode begins with Armaan stating firmly that he will not try to become Abhira's husband, and will stay away if Abhira cannot accept him as a good friend. He also makes it clear that Abhira can leave as soon as she gets independent.

On the other hand, Rohit, puzzled by his cousins' obstructing her way asks what it is. They ask him for money and say that they will let him go to his room once he pays Rs 25,000. As he pays the amount, he is still not allowed to go in. Aryan specifies a demand for Rs 25,000 each.

Manoj comes in and offers them the amount. They thank Rohit, but Manoj says it's him who they should thank. Everyone advises Rohit to go and to not keep Ruhi waiting. Everyone jokes and asks him to take blessings before leaving. Manisha suggests thinking about Armaan's marriage now that Rohit has tied the knot. She also says that everyone at the marriage was asking why the younger brother got married before the elder brother.

As the scene shifts to Rohit entering his room, he finds Ruhi there. Complimenting her, Rohit senses her discomfort and apologizes if he did anything wrong. Ruhi clarifies that it's not about him and expresses her need for time, acknowledging the sudden transition from not knowing each other a week back to husband and wife in just a week. Rohit reassures her, understanding that love takes time to develop, especially in an arranged marriage. He suggests they start by becoming friends, and Ruhi, grateful, shakes hands with him.

Meanwhile, Abhira is overwhelmed as she leaves her house, shedding tears. Armaan consoles her, emphasizing that adjusting won't be easy and advises her to take her time. She decides to go along with him and says that it's her mom who made it their home. As she picks up her bag, a photo of Akshara falls out, triggering emotional memories. She thinks of all the times they spent together.

Armaan receives a call from his mom, prompting a flashback of Akshara's death, bringing tears to his eyes. He talks to Vidya, assuring her he's fine but he failed at the job that he came for. Vidya consoles him, reminding him that he gave his best effort and advises him to return soon, suggesting he bring a gift for Rohit as he missed the wedding. Dadi listens to the conversation. Vidya reassures her that Armaan wouldn't do anything to insult his family. Dadi expresses concern about the situation, and Vidya assures her that Armaan will find a responsible and nice girl for himself.

Yuvraj, drunk and enraged calls Sanjay and vows to find Abhira. Sanjay, reflecting on his role in the situation, wonders what Armaan is doing in Mussorie with Abhira.

The next day, Ruhi is guided by Manisha and Vidya for her first rasoi rasam. Vidya praises Ruhi for her cooking skills and provides tips. Everyone asks about Armaan's whereabouts and Ruhi stumbles. As the family enjoys the kheer made by Ruhi, Dadi reveals that Armaan is in Mussoorie. Dadi expresses confidence in Armaan, and the family continues to shower him with praise. Dadi gives shagun to Ruhi, impressed by her cooking skills.

Abhira questions about how Armaan's family will react to her. He also asks her why he brought her to the hotel. He says that his younger got married last day and he couldn't throw this surprise on his family. The episode ends here.

