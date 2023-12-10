Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 9, 2023: Rohit brings Armaan and Abhira home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1133: The episode begins with Rohit enjoying the kheer when Armaan calls him and instructs him to answer with a simple yes or no. Rohit confirms he's at the dining table. Armaan tells him to finish breakfast quickly and join him at the hotel. Rohit agrees and texts Armaan, asking if everything is okay. Armaan replies affirmatively and urges Rohit to come soon. Ruhi tries to look at Rohit's mobile screen.

Rohit tells everyone at the table that his friend is leaving for the US, and he needs to meet him. Dadi insists he can't go without bringing the temple kalash. Vidya suggests getting the kalash first and then meeting his friend. Rohit asks Ruhi to accompany him, seeking permission to talk to her in private. The cousins tease him, but Vidya allows Ruhi to go with him.

At the temple, Rohit asks Ruhi if she can go to the hotel to meet Armaan while he performs the temple rituals. Meanwhile, Armaan rehearses how to break the news of his marriage to Dadi. As he tries to leave, he receives a message. He returns to check his phone when Abhira accidentally stumbles into his arms, and her mangalsutra gets stuck in his shirt button. Armaan removes it just as Ruhi walks in and witnesses the scene.

Abhira says she forgot her phone in the bathroom and goes away. Armaan tries to explain, but Ruhi walks away. Abhira is upset and talks to a picture of Akshara. Ruhi, still troubled, recalls Armaan's words. The man at the hotel welcomes them, offering champagne to the newly married couple. Rohit arrives at that moment, shocked to see the card and the champagne. Armaan confesses to the unexpected marriage.

Rohit pretends to be upset but he expresses how excited he is at the news. He addresses Abhhira as bhabhi. Rohit says that he always wanted to go on a double date with Armaan and his girlfriend, but now that they are married, they will go out together. Armaan insists on keeping the marriage a secret, fearing the family's reaction. Rohit disagrees and decides to take them home, believing the family will eventually accept it.

Meanwhile, Abhira and Ruhi exchange glances. They recall their brief meeting at the resort. Rohit asks if they know each other. Ruhi nods and Rohit says that it seems she knows Armaan and Abhira already, and now he is feeling left out.

Dadi and Vidya, at home, prepare for some good news. Vidya says that Rohit texted her and asked to prepare for aarti. He says he is bringing home a surprise. Dadi calls everyone home and says Rohit must be bringing something good. The family eagerly awaits at home, expecting a surprise. Kiara places the turtle showpiece from Mussorie on the table. Vidya keeps it on the plate.

Armaan, Rohit, and Abhira are on their way home. Ruhi cries and Rohit thinks that she must be thinking about her family members. Armaan offers tissue to Ruhi and then to Abhirra. Rohit drives the car in silence.

They arrive at home. Rohit says that he and Ruhi will enter first, and then Abhira and Armaan will follow. Rohit notices everyone looking upset and tries to lighten the mood. Everyone asks Rohit about the surprise. The lights go off, and Dadi lights a diya. Armaan and Abhira enter, shocking everyone. Dadi is delighted to see Armaan but asks who is hiding behind him. Arman says he got married.

Vidya demands an explanation about the unexpected marriage. Armaan confesses, and the family is shocked to see Abhira, recognizing her as the resort girl. Dadi adamantly rejects Abhira as the family's daughter-in-law. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

