Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 1: Ruhi and Arman win dance competition; Abhira gets jealous

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1186: In today's episode, Abhira tells Manisha the cost of her overall outfit. Kaveri makes a face hearing how much she bargains while shopping. As she says the price of her dress, Arman says that they are getting late. She says that since chachisa is so curios about her outfit, she wants to tell the price. Arman drags Abhira from there and leaves for the party.

Kaveri worries that Abhira will mess up at the party. As Kajal comes, she asks her why she is not ready for the party. Kajal says something important came up at the office, so Sanjay left for work. She adds that she has a pass left, and if someone wants to go, they can.

Ruhi takes the pass from her and decides to go. Vidya and Kaveri are delighted. She decides to ask Arman to wait in the parking lot. Manisha stops her and says that he is going with his wife, so what will she do there? She says she will have fun. Vidya asks her to get ready. Manisha says that she can go with the driver later. She makes a face and thinks to herself that she is worried for Abhira and Arman.

As Abhira comes out of the car, her heels get broken. She ditches the heels and steps out barefoot. Arman asks Abhira how she got short and Abhira makes an excuse to avoid further discussion.

Advertisement

As they enter, Abhira is stopped from going inside as she is not wearing shoes. Arman asks her about her heels, and Abhira confesses that it broke. Abhira requests the man to allow them. He says it’s a formal party and nobody will be allowed without shoes. Ruhi steps out of the car and decides to surprise Arman.

Arman takes off his shoe to support Abhira. He says the security can deny entry to both of them now. Seeing this, they are allowed to go inside. Abhira says that he has become jugadu by staying with her. Ruhi gets jealous seeing them.

Manisha confronts Kajal about hiding the fact that she is not happy in her marriage. She says that this was the first time Manoj was invited to the party and Sanjay didn’t let him go. Vidya asks Manisha to stop, but the latter refuses and says she is the only one who speaks the truth in the house.

Kaveri overhears Manisha and Kajal's conversation. She asks Kajal if she feels she has done injustice to her. Kajal lies to Kaveri and says a mother can never do that. She assures her that she is happy. Manisha gets upset.

Arman and Abhira become the talk of the party. Everyone notices Arman and Abhira's bare feet. Abhira says she wants to leave as everyone is staring at them and the dress is too much for her to manage. Arman asks her to follow his footsteps and they both walk together.

Abhira says she is hungry and looks for the food counter. Arman teases her. Charu notices Arman and Abhira and hides behind the curtains. Dev looks for her to introduce her.

Arman and Abhira get on the dance floor. Arman asks for Abhira’s hands, but Abhira refuses. Others on the dance floor pass comments on them. Abhira thinks she sees Charu. As the partners are exchanged, Ruhi surprises Arman.

Ruhi says she wants to dance, so she decides to come to the party. Arman says the therapist asked her to do things that make her happy. Ruhi thinks Arman remembers every small detail about her. Both get close while dancing.

Abhira is shocked to see Arman and Ruhi. She sees Charu and asks her what she is doing here. Charu tells Abhira about her internship. Abhira asks Charu not to lie to her family as the truth will not remain hidden for long. She begs Abhira not to tell her family the truth and says her family wants to marry her off, but she wants to complete her studies and become a successful lawyer. Abhira promises Charu.

Advertisement

Arman and Ruhi complete the dance and everyone appreciates them. A few think they are partners. Abhira leaves the party. Arman looks for her and finds her outside. He joins her for a fun time and he says that Abhira owes her a dance. The two dance.

As they decide to leave, Ruhi comes and drags Arman inside and Arman keeps holding Abhira’s hand. Ruhi and Arman win the dancing competition. They pose for photos. Abhira stands stunned hearing others compliment them. She wonders how Ruhi is so comfortable with Arman.

Abhira leaves the place. While trying to go outside, she trips on her dress and falls. Arman goes after Abhira leaving the trophy and Ruhi. Ruhi stands stunned. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 31: Abhira agrees to go to Lawyers’ party with Arman