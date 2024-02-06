Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1191: In today's episode, Arman tells Abhira that someone has called her. They both enter the kitchen with Arman holding Abhira's phone. Abhira sees Ruhi's dessert and decides to ruin it to bring Vidya and Manisha close. She squeezes lemon in the dish.

Ruhi gets angry at Abhira for ruining her dish. Abhira says she is sorry and asks her to move on. Ruhi calls her selfish and says that now there's no dessert. Abhira suggests ordering phirni, ice cream, or something else from the restaurant. Aryan whispers to Kaveri's ears that Abhira ruined Ruhi's dish. Kaveri's friend asks her what happened. Kaveri avoids the talk.

Ruhi asks Abhira why she ruined her dish. Abhira says she wanted to use lemon in her dish, but by mistake, she used it in Ruhi's. Ruhi gets angry. Both Abhira and Ruhi argue with each other. Arman tries to sort out their differences.

Kaveri's friend asks how long they have to wait for lunch. Manisha says Abhira is late latif. She adds that Abhira and Ruhi keep arguing; if they come out of the kitchen in one piece, it will be more than enough. Kaveri and Poddars get ashamed. Kaveri's friends advise her not to badmouth their daughters-in-law in front of others.

Manisha gets upset. Kajal looks for Charu. On the other hand, Dev asks Charu if she has stolen legal information from her firm. Charu apologizes to Dev for doing the wrong thing, and the latter asks to call HR. Charu cries, says she will not repeat her mistake, and requests him to let her continue the internship.

Arman asks Abhira why she ruined Ruhi's dish. Abhira says she has apologized to Ruhi and has nothing more to say. Manisha and Vidya enter the kitchen and ask Arman, Ruhi, and Abhira to step out. They team up to fix the dish and say that the younger ones should learn from them how to cooperate.

Arman sees Abhira smiling. He asks her if she intentionally ruined the dish so that her mother and aunt fix things between them. Abhir asks him not to think much, and Arman asks her to swear. Ruhi asks Arman to stop seeing the good in Abhira's mistakes. She adds that Abhira deliberately ruined the dish.

Manisha and Vidya ask Ruhi and Abhira to serve the dishes. Kaveri's friends praise the lunch. Kaveri gets happy. Vidya and Manisha smile at each other. Abhira adores Vidya and Manisha's bond. Arman adores Abhira.

Sanjay thinks about the lunch at home. Jagraj calls Sanjay. Sanjay asks Jagraj how he can help. Jagraj asks Sanjay to come to Uttarakhand to win Yuvraj's case and defeat Abhira. Sanjay remembers his rivalry with Abhira. He decides to fight Yuvraj's case.

Swarna and Surekha cheer up Manish. They offer him rasmalai. Manish remembers Akshara. Swarna and Surekha decide to be with Manish during this tough time.

Aryan brings a new toffee box for Kavery, and she gets excited to distribute sweets to the members of the Poddar family for cooking good food and impressing her friends. Arman asks Abhira if she is excited to get her first sweet. Abhira gets excited and practices her handshake. Arman asks her to behave.

Kaveri distributes sweets to Vidya, Manisha, Ruhi, and Arman. Manoj teases Manisha. Arman apologizes to Kaveri for hurting her and hugs her. Kaveri showers love to Arman. Abhira brings her hand forward for the candy. Arman brings out his phone to take a picture.

Kaveri closes the box, refuses to give her, and says that she doesn't deserve it as she has ruined Ruhi's dish. Arman takes a stand for Abhira and says she deserves candy, too, as she had done it intentionally to fix things between Manisha and Vidya. Ruhi was shocked. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

