Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1192: In today's episode, Vidya says that no matter why Abhira ruined the dish, because of her, Manisha and she patched up. Manisha adds that Abhira's ideas are always different like her. Abhira thanks Vidya and Manisha for taking her side, but she says there is no negotiation in the blessing. She walks away.

As she leaves, Kaveri asks her to stop. She gives half a candy to Abhira and says she did good work, but her way is different and wrong. She adds next time Abhira should do something really well to earn the other half of the candy.

Abhira gets excited. Arrman asks others not to stop them and he smiles. She hugs Kaveri and dances. Aryan takes out the phone to capture the moment. Kaveri stops Abhira. She says that she is never afraid of anything, but because of Abhira's nature, she is afraid to give her the other half of the sweet. Abhira smiles. Manoj and Madhav also get happy.

Aryan and Krish suggest having pyjama party as the lunch party was successful. The Poddars celebrate together. They sit outside and sing songs and get oil massages. Ruhi massages Dadi's head and Kaverri says that she has never taken a massage from anybody other than Vidya. But she allows Ruhi. Vidya says that Ruhi will let Vidya retire and she is happy to do that. She also adds that she feels Ruhi will be able to take care of the family well in the coming years. Ruhi smiles. Aryan says Abhira will take care of the law firm.

Everyone gets stunned and Manisha changes the topic. She asks Kajal about Sanjay. She replies that Sanjay has gone to Mussoorie for some urgent work. Madhav starts to worry.

Abhira and Arman look at them. Abhira thinks of her mother and feels there is no one around for her. Arman gets happy thinking about Madhav and Vidya and thinks that he causes trouble. Abhira leaves the place silently without Arman noticing.

Later Arman returns and finds everyone has gone to sleep. He asks Kiara to give him a head massage. Kiara gives him a massage and accidentally the oil spills on the table. Kiarra goes to get another bowl. Ruhi gives a head massage to Arman. Arman enjoys it without realising it is Ruhi. When he sees her, he asks her why she did it when Kiara was already giving him a massage. Ruhi thinks Arman is disturbed, and so she helped him to relax. Arman leaves the place. Ruhi gets happy thinking about Arman.

Arman finds Abhira covered under the blanket with loud music on. He thinks of the time when Abhira asked him to cry and grieve when Rohit went missing. Arman pauses the music and asks Abhira what he is up to. He gets under the blanket too. Abhira avoids Arman.

Abhira misses Akshara. Arman asks him about it, but Abhira denies it and says it's his family that made her cry. She says it would be difficult for her to call Dadi sa dragonsa if she starts behaving sweetly with her. Arman says that he understands seeing them made Abhira wish that Akshara was there too. He decides to give a head massage to Abhira. Abhira says no one can give a head massage like Akshara.

Arman asks Abhira to allow him to give a head massage. He also suggests that she should continue doing the things that she used to enjoy doing with Akshara. Abhira allows Arman. Arman makes Abhira laugh. Abhira says that she allowed him to give her a head massage, not to make her laugh. The two enjoy and have a good time.

Manish learns that his friend, VP, is not well. He gets shocked. Manish decides to see his friend. VP meets Manish outside their house and says it was a prank. Manish and his friend spent time together at the Goenka house.

Arman looks for his shirt, while Abhira enjoys kachori. Abhira teases Arman and offers help to find his shirt. Arman says she has sauce on her hands. Abhira wipes it off and takes the shirt from him. She goes to iron it, but a short circuit of electricity occurs.

Arman asks if she can help him without creating trouble. Abhira goes to get another iron. Arman calls his client, but the call goes unanswered. Meanwhile, Ruhi enters the room and starts ironing the shirt. She says that she was passing by and decides to help Arman as he is getting late. The episode ends here.

