Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1193: In today's episode, Sanjay greets Kaveri. Kaveri asks Sanjay why he went to Mussorie suddenly. Sanjay remembers Jagraj's request but doesn't reveal it. He tells Kaveri that it was a property-related case.

Madhav gets up and asks Manoj to come along, as Sanjay is not comfortable talking in front of them. Sanjay asks Madhav why he thinks that Sanjay is hiding something. Manoj says that a few days back, Madhav called the Mussories police and asked them to arrest Yuvraj. He questions why Sanjay is helping such people.

Sanjay replies that he should not take advice from Manoj as he is not a successful lawyer. Madhav interrupts and says if being successful means taking the wrong side, people should be unsuccessful. Madhav, Manoj, and Sanjay argue. Kaveri asks Manoj and Madhav to stop arguing with her son-in-law. Abhira looks at them from the balcony above.

Abhira brings the iron to Arman's room and sees Ruhi ironing the shirt. Abhira asks Ruhi what she is doing in her room. Ruhi says Arman was getting late, so she was helping him to get ready. Abhira gets angry at Ruhi. Ruhi and Abhira argue with each other.

Arman asks Abhira to stop her nonsense. She replies that he can see her nonsense but not Ruhi's. Abhira asks Ruhi to leave. As she leaves, Abhira tells Ruhi that she will essay something that will upset her and says that even though she is here for one year, she is Arman's wife and has a right over him for one year.

Ruhi gets angry. She asks Abhira why she took the food sent by Manish. Abhira tells Ruhi that Manish has sent food for the family, and she is a member, too. Ruhi walks out of the room.

Abhira confronts Arman about Ruhi's help. Arman says Ruhi is helping him out of humanity. Abhira says Ruhi only helps Arman. Arman gets angry at Abhira and says that's what friends do. Abhira says that their relationship is a little more than friendship. Arman calls Abhira immature.

Abhira decides to teach Arman a lesson. Manish cooks for his friend. Swarna, Surekha, Manish, and his friend talk at the table. Manish's friend talks about their college days. He discloses that Manish used to like a girl named Aparna. Manish remembers the past. They have a good time.

Manish leaves to get more food. Swarna thanks Manish's friend for bringing a smile to Manish's face. Manish's friend assures Swarna that he will leave the house only after bringing the old Manish back.

Arman learns that Abhira took out the buttons of the shirt. He gets angry. Abhira pretends not to hear. Aryan overhears Abhira and Arman's conversation. He discloses to the Poddars that Abhira hid Arman's shirt buttons. Manisha laughs, and Ruhi gets upset.

Kaveri says Abhira behaves like a child and troubles Arman, too. Vidya decides to help Arman and gets up. Madhav asks Vidya not to worry and intervene between husband and wife, as Abhira and Arman will sort out their differences. Vidya says that it's his wife who is giving him trouble and not helping him. Manisha and Madhav say that couples usually fight in the early days, then they start understanding each other, and then they fall in love.

Ruhi gets jealous. Madhav says Abhira and Arman will end up loving each other. Manisha and Manoj agree.

Arman decides to fix his button but can't find the thread. Ruhi appears and tries to help Arman. She gives him the thread and asks him to sew. She asks him to be careful and leaves. She hears Arman and turns back to see he has hurt himself. She runs toward him and scolds him for being so careless.

Ruhi starts sewing the buttons. Arman asks Ruhi to stay away. Ruhi asks him why he is pushing her away and if his love for her is over. She questions if he has fallen in love with Abhira. Arman denies it and says Abhira is his responsibility and he is not in love with her. Ruhi says that Arman takes her for granted.

Ruhi says that Arman takes her for granted. She asks Arman why he didn't take a stand for their relationship earlier, but now he always takes a stand for Abhira. Arman explains why it's best for them to stay away. Ruhi questions her happiness and says her entire life will be over before she can forget Arman.

Arman tries to make him understand and says he doesn't blame her for anything, but life has taught him that he is unlucky in love. The episode ends here.

