Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1194: Today's episode starts with Kaveri, Vidya, and Manisha talking about the fair at the Goenka house. Kaveri suggests sending the children of the house to the fair. Manisha says the fair is for 40-year-olds and older. She gets excited to go.

Vidya tells Kaveri that their relationship with the Goenkas has not been too good over Ruhi, and now they want to patch things up. She suggests that they should go for some time. Kaveri says she is not of the age to go to the fair.

Abhira overhears Kaveri, Vidya, and Manisha's conversation. She compliments how fit Kaveri looks at her age and says the word evergreen was coined for her. She tries to convince her to enjoy life. Abhira says that to keep her family happy, she needs to stay happy. Abhira leaves.

Kaveri says that Abhira will lecture her now. Manisha decides to cancel the plan and inform the Goenkas. Kaveri decides to go to the fair. She says Manish has called them with love. Manisha and Vidya get excited.

Abhira sees Arman outside. She says the thread and buttons were kept beside the bedside, but he couldn't search for them. Abhira helps Arman fix his shirt and staples the buttons. Abhira sees a button on Arman's shirt and says she removed all the buttons. She doubts. But says she can ignore the issue. Abhira further asks Arman to win the case and wishes him luck. She says bye to Arman and thinks to herself that she is leaving the house smiling today, so it will be a good day. Arman stands stunned.

Sanjay asks Yuvraj to go to the farmhouse directly and not to create any unwanted drama. He asks Yuvraj to be careful. A man in the traffic asks Yuvraj to take his car to the side. Yuvraj steps out of the car and slams his head against the front of the vehicle. He says he is not a hero but a villain. Yuvraj says he is back for Abhira. Sanjay also stops in the traffic and sees Yuvraj.

Abhira enters Dev's cabinet. Charu asks Abhira why she is always late. Abhira asks Charu to ask her brother. Dev discusses the case and says it is one of the most important clients. Abhira wishes Dev would ask her to assist. Charu thinks Dev will ask her to assist. Dev says Abhira Sharma will assist him in this case. Charu gets upset.

Abhira promises Dev that she will go through the case well and make no mistake. Dev replies that's what he expects from Abhira. She also says how important this case is for her and gets excited.

Manisha, Vidya, and Kaveri see Ruhi lying down and learn that she has got a fever. They cancel the plan to go to Goenka's house as there's nobody to look after Ruhi. But Ruhi insists they go since she doesn't want to disappoint her B Nanu. Arman returns from office.

Vidya asks Arman to take care of Ruhi as they are going to the Goenka house. Arman stands stunned. Manisha sees Arman's shirt. She asks Arman if Abhira has fixed his shirt. Manisha says Abhira will never let Arman fall into any trouble. Kaveri asks Manisha to stop praising Abhira and get ready to go to the Goenka house.

Abhira tells Charu that she got her first case. Charu taunts Abhira, saying she has already worked on her first case. Abhira says, after all, Charu is also a Poddar, and they can never be happy for others.

Yuvraj sees Abhira's picture and calls her baby. Sanjay decides not to reveal Abhira and Arman to Yuvraj. He decides to fight the case and send Yuvraj to Mussorie soon. Yuvraj decides to find Abhira and Arman.

Arman helps Ruhi, but she refuses to take his help. Arman gets annoyed and calls her Abhira instead of Ruhi. Ruhi gets up to leave, and Arman again calls her Abhira by mistake.

Abhira spots Charu reading her file. She gets angry at her and asks why she is reading her file without her permission. She says that Charu is her husband's sister, and that is why she is keeping silent. She warns Charu not to touch her files without permission and goes away.

Ruhi ignores Arman. Arman helps Ruhi. Kaveri, along with Vidya and Manisha, enjoy the fair. Everyone praises Kaveri's shooting skills. Manish introduces his friend to Kaveri. Yuvraj calls Sanjay while he is at the fair. Sanjay ignores his call. Ruhi gets angry at Arman after he addresses her as Abhira. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

