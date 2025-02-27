Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 27: Vidya pressurizes Armaan to take THIS life-changing decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 27: Vidya fumes with anger after seeing Armaan and Abhira pray to Shivani. Shivani praises Vidya for taking care of Armaan and raising him as her own child. Kaveri lashes out at Shivani for returning and ruining their lives. Armaan asks Kaveri to let Vidya and Shivani sort out their differences. However, Kaveri refuses to allow Shivani to offer prayers in their temple. Armaan gets angry at Kaveri and asks her not to misbehave with his mother.

Kaveri firmly states that Vidya is her daughter-in-law and that no one can replace her. Abhira tries to convince Vidya that she is Armaan's mother and that no one can take her place in his life. She explains that Shivani is also Armaan's mother and urges Vidya to accept her. Armaan joins in, requesting Vidya to accept Shivani. Overwhelmed, Vidya breaks down and asks Armaan to make a life-changing decision—choosing between her and Shivani.

Vidya tells Armaan that whoever he chooses will be Madhav's wife and the daughter-in-law of the Poddar family. Emotional, she asks Armaan to decide which mother he wants in his life. When Armaan hesitates, Vidya becomes disappointed and reminds him that he is her life. She then pleads with Abhira to convince Armaan. However, Abhira asks Vidya to understand Armaan's predicament.

Vidya reminds Abhira of how she lost Daksh to Ruhi, comparing her own situation to Abhira's. She pleads with Abhira to understand her pain and convince Armaan. With that, she walks away. Kaveri urges Armaan to think carefully before deciding, warning him that choosing Shivani would be a betrayal to Vidya.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ruhi and Rohit go to meet Kiya. Kiya expresses her desire to return home, but Abhir refuses.

Vidya later sees Madhav and Shivani talking, but Kaveri stops her from interfering in their conversation. Kaveri scolds Vidya for seeking Abhira's help in this situation. Overhearing their conversation, Shivani expresses her disappointment, saying that Armaan and Abhira had assured her they would handle the situation.

Vidya speaks harshly to Shivani, who clarifies that she does not want anything from the Poddar family—she only wants to stay with Armaan. Kaveri tells Shivani that her presence will only create conflict in the house. Shivani reflects on Kaveri’s words.

Kaveri and Vidya insist that Shivani leave the house. Vidya pleads with Shivani to go, and Abhira overhears their conversation. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.