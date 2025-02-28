Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 28: Vidya and Kaveri ask Shivani to leave but here's what happens next

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 28: Vidya requests Shivani to leave Poddar's house. Abhira arrives and tells Shivani to speak to RK. She didn't hear Vidya and Kaveri's conversation with Shivani. Meanwhile, Ruhi scolds Abhir for missing Charu. She tells Abhir to act like Kiara's husband and fix his bond with her. Manish states how Abhir has destroyed Kiara's life and that Kiara is always in her dreamland.

Ruhi advises Abhir to fulfil his duties. She tries to explain Abhir to be happy with Kiara. Abhira thinks about what Vidya told him. Armaan apologizes to Abhira and tells him how she is getting the scolding because of his decision. Abhira assures him that everything is fine. Abhira tells him not to worry about the family. Rohit informs Manish that he got a call from Charu, and she is fine. Abhir remembers what happened at the wedding.

Abhir quickly asks Kiara to go out for dinner with him. She asks Ruhi and Rohit to join them, but they refuse. Rohit tells Manish he will never forgive Abhira for bringing Shivani to their house. Shivani remembers how Vidya and Kaveri threatened her to leave the house. Armaan assures Vidya that he will take care of her and will never leave her. He tells her that he can manage his relationship with her and Shivani both.

Advertisement

Vidya expresses her fear of losing him. Armaan requests Vidya to take her ultimatum back. She agrees and tells him that he doesn't have to choose. Shivani packs her bag to leave Poddar house, and Kaveri tells her that she has made the right decision. Shivani breaks down as she prepares to leave the house. Armaan tells Abhira that Vidya has taken the ultimatum back. Abhira gets happy. Armaan puts a ring on Abhira's finger. Abhira and Armaan share a cosy moment.

Abhira hears some noise. She then requests Armaan that they should check from where the noise is coming. Abhira and Armaan learn that Shivani is missing. Kaveri and Vidya try to sneak Shivani out of the house. Kaveri asks her employees to leave Shivani in Haridwar.

Abhira sees them and then stops them. Abhira confronts Kaveri's employees. Shivani lies to Abhira and Armaan, saying they are her known people and have arrived to take her to Haridwar. Abhira questioned Shivani for leaving. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.