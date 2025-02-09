Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 9: Abhir-Charu's wedding prep begins; Armaan-Abhira discuss divorce

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 9: Armaan thinks of thanking Abhira as she encouraged Kajal to take a stand for Charu. He realizes how he wants to talk to Abhira. As he is about to call Abhira, Abhira calls him. Armaan informs Abhira that everyone is convinced about Charu and Abhir's marriage. Armaan wishes to thank Abhira, but she tells him she is getting a call from RK and disconnects the call. Sanjay is upset as Kaveri agrees with Kajal's request.

Kaveri gets a call from the goon, and he tells her that she will give information about Shivani if she gives them more money. Kaveri agrees to give them money. Abhira informs RK and Shivani about Abhir's marriage. Shivani's weak memory worries Abhira and RK. She praises Abhira. RK shares with Abhira how he often prayed for his mother, but now he doesn't want her son to return.

Kaveri discusses with Armaan how the past somehow returns and thinks of sharing the news about Shivani with him. RK tells Abhira he will be an orphan again if Shivani's son returns. Abhira gets a call from her grandmother, who informs her that Abhir and Charu will get married in one week, and the wedding festivities are about to start. She gets super happy and shares this good news with Roop and mentions how the wedding is scheduled to happen next week.

Abhira tells Roop she will not call him and his mother to Abhir's wedding. Roop agrees and tells Abhira not to invite him and his mother. Armaan thinks about Charu and Abhir's wedding. Abhira and Armaan bump into each other on the morning walk. Armaan starts coughing while they discuss Charu and Abhir's marriage. When Abhira offers water, he throws away the bottle. Abhira and Armaan argue, saying how there is nothing left between them, and they decide to stay away from each other during the wedding.

Armaan says that they will get divorced right after Charu and Abhir's marriage. Abhira angrily says that the day of the divorce should arrive quickly. Kajal thanks Ruhi for helping in the wedding festivities. Kajal worries about the preparations, but Vidya offers to help. Vidya says that she is ready to help. Vidya shares with Armaan and Kaveri that she is helping with the festivities because Charu is happy. Kaveri decides to leave to meet the goons, but Armaan stops her.

Kaveri lies to Armaan that she is going to the temple. Armaan insists that he will drop her off, but the latter refuses. Armaan becomes suspicious. The goon informs Kaveri that a boy took Shivani away from where she was residing earlier. Kaveri is shocked to learn this.

The goon also informs that he had kidnapped Abhira and Ruhi. Kaveri asks for more information about Shivani, and the goon demands money. Armaan sees Kaveri talking to a goon. She then sees Kaveri giving money to the goon and warning him not to tell Armaan anything. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.