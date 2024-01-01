Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 1, 2024: Abhira gets shocked; Manish supports her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1155: The episode begins with Armaan telling Abhira to let go. He pulls her back, and the box falls, and things break. Abhira cries as she sees the damage. A watch, a picture of her mom, a dreamcatcher, a wind chime, and other things fall from the box. Armaan, Abhira, and everyone feels sad.

Manish sits down to pick up the scattered items, including a watch and Akshara's picture. Dadi takes the picture from Manish, placing it carefully in the box. Armaan comes to pick up the dreamcatcher, but Abhira, crying, snatches it. Abhira sits in her room, crying.

Armaan asks where she's going and apologizes for what Dadi said. Abhira argues and asks him to frame his apology in Dadisa's room. She says that sometimes she wishes she had gotten shot by Yuvraj's bullet so that she would not have to be a burden to Amaan. She assures Armaan that he won't experience the pain of losing a loved one and decides to find Rohit.

Suwarna warns Abhira to stay away from Ruhi. Abhira requests to talk to Ruhi. Manish allows them to talk, and the others leave. Abhira apologizes for asking a personal question and mentions that everyone is blaming her for Rohit's disappearance. Ruhi denies any problems between her and Rohit, but Abhira insists that Rohit spoke nicely to her and wonders why he left.

Ruhi suspects that Rohit may have found out about Armaan and her. Vidya urges Madhav to bring Rohit back, and Madhav informs her that the police are searching for him. Dadi questions his attitude, and Manish worries about Ruhi's fate, recalling Aarohi and Akshara. Manish gets dizzy, and Abhira comes to his rescue and offers him a glass of water.

Dadi mentions that every finger is different, just like Armaan and Rohit. She says that neither of them shares their problems with their dad. Madhav notes that they bond well with Dadi but still don't share their problems with her. Vidya cries.

Abhira offers water to Manish. He mentions forgetting to take his medicine, and she apologizes, saying everyone blames her in the house. Manish expresses his view that sometimes people suffer without any fault, like the Goenka family's daughters. He feels they are cursed, lacking parents' love and husband's support. Abhira shares her own story, stating that she and her mom were like Goenka's daughters and that Ruhi's fate won't be like theirs; Ruhi and Rohit will stay happy.

Armaan and Ruhi discuss Rohit, with Armaan insisting that Rohit wouldn't have known about them. Ruhi tells him that one cannot hear the sound of heartbreak.

Abhira speculates how Rohit might have left and managed without using his cards. She knows Rohit took the car and asks Armaan to call the office and request details. They find out that one of the office cars is missing.

Madhav thanked Abhira, and Ruhi reflected on her feelings for Rohit, describing him as a good person who deserves a chance. Suwarna consoles her, emphasizing that she shouldn't miss the opportunity when Rohit returns.

Dadi puts toffees in Rohit's box, expressing confidence that he will return. Armaan encourages her to eat for Rohit's sake, but she refuses, wanting to be alone. Madhav updates Abhira on the situation and thanks her. As Abhira leaves, she hears a sound from Dadi's room. Manisha stops her, suggesting that Dadi wants to be alone.

However, Abhira hears a glass-breaking sound, breaks the door open, and finds Dadi on the ground. She calls for help, and Armaan, Vidya, and Manisha rush in. Abhira and Dadi are both injured. Manisha calls the doctor for Abhira, and the cousins tend to Abhira's injury. Abhira is praised for her bravery by them. Vidya arrives and shouts at Abhira. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

