Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 10: Ruhi overdoses on pills; Armaan-Abhira come to her rescue

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1164: In today's episode, Arman helps Abhira with the medicine as she sneezes. He feeds her the medicine as she is unable to hold it. Arman helps Ruhi, too. He pours her water as she coughs. Ruhi asks Arman why he lied and says he should have told her the truth. Arman makes an excuse. Ruhi says Arman can't take all the decisions alone. Abhira overhears Ruhi and Arman's conversation. She stands stunned. The bell rings, and they wonder who has come at this hour.

Kaveri asks Manish why he came late at night. Manish says he wants to take back Ruhi. He shows concern for Rohit and asks Kaveri to let go of Ruhi. Kaveri says Rohit will return. Manish requests Kaveri to let him take Ruhi back. He asks Kaveri not to make Ruhi suffer her whole life because of her illusion. Kaveri brings a family picture and says to Manish that the family belongs to Ruhi. She says Rohit will surely come back. Kaveri refuses to let Ruhi go, saying she is the daughter-in-law of their family.

Madhav and Vidya ask Manish to give some time to Kaveri. Surekha says Kaveri is no one to stop them from taking Ruhi. Swarna says no one has a right to stop them from taking Ruhi. Surekha says Kaveri is getting selfish for her family, and if she had thought of Ruhi as their own, she would have let her go. Manish asks Madhav to make Kaveri understand that the family has no right over Ruhi. Kaveri overhears Manish, Surekha, and Swarna's conversation.

In their room, Abhira says to Arman that Kaveri should let go of Ruhi. Arman says Kaveri is doing the right thing, and she must have thought about it well. Abhira worries for Ruhi and says she has stopped smiling and laughing and looks sad all the time. Arman asks Abhira to stay out of Ruhi's matter. Both argue with each other.

Abhira says if she was in Ruhi's position, she would not have tolerated this. Armaan tells her that she would never have been in her position. He says Ruhi is in this position, which is why Abhira is with Armaan. Abhira asks Armaan to explain, but Armaan avoids the conversation, saying he didn't think before speaking. The light goes off. As Abhira goes to search for a torch, Arman leaves the room.

The Poddar family members discuss Manish's actions. Manoj says they are getting selfish by stopping Ruhi. Manoj and Sanjay say to Vidya that they can't ruin Ruhl's life by making her wait her whole life for Ruhi. Manisha asks who will make Kaveri understand as she doesn't listen to Sanjay anymore.

Ruhi remembers her childhood when her mother passed away. She recalls Rohit and Amaan. Arman finds that Ruhi has consumed pills and sees her lying outside. Abhira looks for Arman and comes there too.

Abhira supports Arman. They both try to help Ruhi. Arman and Abhira hide from the family and take Ruhi to her room. Abhira decides to take care of Ruhi. She asks Armaan to get salt water.

Arman and Abhira ask Ruhi to open her eyes. Manisha and Kaveri see Ruhi. Manisha asks Kaveri to inquire about Ruhi. Kaveri refuses to listen to Manisha. She thinks Abhira and Arman will become Ruhi's strength. Kaveri says when Rohit returns, he should find the family the same as he had left. The episode ends here.

