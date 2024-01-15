Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 15: Abhira asks for Dadi’s blessings on first day of college

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1169: The episode starts with the dance performance of Abhira. Vandana asks Armaan to join Abhira. She says that nobody can give a guarantee of life, but she can guarantee that with Abhira as his wife, he will never get bored in life. Armaan smiles and joins Abhira. Abhira asks Armaan whether she is the best. Armaan replies that she is mad. Vandana and others also start dancing with them. Tara also enjoys the programme and dances.

After the performance, Dadi gives candies to Tara. Armaan catches a falling candy. Abhira says your Makar Sankranti has become a happy one now. He smiles. Abhira bids goodbye to Bhoomi. She also praises her songs. The singer says that she is going to meet her family now, she came for a quick performance at Kaveri's request. She wishes the whole family a Happy Makar Sankranti.

Bhoomi also wishes Abhira good luck for her future and asks her to follow her dream and asks Vandana to follow her passion for singing. As everyone leaves, Abhira requests Vandana to make kites with her. She says it was her and her mom's ritual. Vandana seems very enthusiastic to participate with Abhira in making kites and says she will make the whole family participate. Tara also joins them. Abhira gets emotional when she faces her father.

Manish comes in front of Abhira and the latter gets emotional. She recalls Ruhi's words when she asked her to stay away from him. Manish tells her that one daughter doesn't want to leave her sasural and the other left but didn't come to him. Abhira replies that he is Ruhi's B Nanu and she cannot call her that. Armaan and Ruhi notice this.

Advertisement

In the Makar Sankranti celebration, Vidya gets emotional and cries. Armaan comes and hugs her. She asks everyone to write down their wishes on the kite. Seeing Tara's bonding with Vandana, Soniya feels very jealous. After a while, all the Malhotra family members bid adieu to Poddar family members. Kaveri requests Pammi to visit their house frequently.

Armaan helps Ruhi to fly her kite and she thinks of her childhood. Swarna notices this. During the celebrations, Abhira comes closer to Arman. He shows an interest in helping her fly the kite. They both pull each other"s leg. Seeing them, Manish smiles. Abhira asks Armaan if they can be friends.

The next morning, all the Paddar family members talk about the previous day's celebration. Armaan drags Abhira outside and asks her to take the blessing from Kaveri on the first day of college. Abhira hesitates and says she will seek blessings from other elders in the family. They continue this when Armaan pushes her and she lands near Kaveri's feet.

Seeing her, Manisha jokes if Dadi is wearing her slippers. Kaveri scolds her and asks how low she will stoop. She explains that it's her first day of college. Dadi says that Abhira didn't ask for her permission, instead she stole it. But she needs to earn her blessings, and not steal it. She leaves. Vidya says she will get curd and sugar, but as Dadi listens to this, everyone goes after her. Abhira gets disappointed and leaves.

Charu observes the entire scene and claps. She says to Armaan that he should get the award for the perfect husband. She adds that he has failed to act as a perfect brother. Armaan promises he will not let Charu give up on her dream. But Charu gets very disappointed with the behaviour of Armaan and asks him not to make false promises. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 13: Abhira asks Dadi to promise her to let her continue studies