Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 17: Ruhi schools Abhira for her behavior toward Arman

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1171: In today's episode, Swarna asks Manish what he is thinking. Manish says he is thinking about Ruhi. He says that he often thinks about why Ruhi is not returning to them and what is keeping her at the Poddar household. Swarna thinks about Ruhi and Arman. She assures Manish that she will return to them.

The manager asks the waiter about the reservation at the next table. He says it's Abhir's. Manish is shocked to hear the name. He remembers Akshara and Abhir. He gets desperate to see Abhir and get up from his chair. He asks the manager to repeat the name again who replies that he sings at the restaurant. A boy wearing a hoodie arrives but stumbles and falls.

Manish tries to reach to him but fails. In the meantime, the people at the restaurant throw Abhir out saying he is drunk. Manish gets curious to see Abhir and follows him outside but he gets on an auto and leaves. As the manager curses him, Manish asks him not to badmouth his grandson. Swarna tells him that he cannot be their grandson as he is drunk. Swarna is sure that Abhir's parents won't let him get spoilt this way.

Back at the Poddar household, Abhira gets a welcome from the kids and Ruhi. Aryan tells Abhira that Ruhi has made the arrangements. Abhira hugs Ruhi and Armaan says thank you to her. They celebrate Abhira's first day of college. Sanjay says that after Abhira's arrival, Kaveri is losing her position of authority. Kaveri adds that she is losing the string and will soon cut it on time, and Abhira won't be able to get back up.

Abhira cuts the cake and feeds everyone. She goes to feed Armaan but he complains that she came to him last. Abhira says to shut up and eat and Armaan complains that she always threatens him. Abhira puts cream on Armaan's nose and everyone teases the couple. Ruhi looks away. The cousins gather around and ask Abhira about her future plans for her career.

Meanwhile, Charu takes up an internship. She calls and asks them when she can join. Abhira enjoys spending time with Aryan, Krish, and Kiara. Ruhi talks with Arman and says Abhira is strong and independent, and she manages to stay happy despite everything. She says that their relationship might go over one year. Armaan replies that Abhira is perfect, but very mature and is different from Armaan. He says for Abhira her mother's dream and career are everything, but for him, his family is everything.

Armaan goes on to explain the incident at the college today and how Abhira asked her not to visit her college ever again. Ruhi smiles.

Abhira waits for an internship call. She gets a call from a few girls from the college asking for Armaan's number. Abhira gets annoyed. Ruhi comes to Abhira. Ruhi notices this and enters the room. She asks Abhira why she keeps fighting with Armaan when all he does is take her side. Ruhi asks Abhira to show some maturity.

Armaan cooks for Abhira to impress her. He hopes that she doesn't fight with him after getting her favorite noodles. Ruhi helps him saying she is a better cook. Abhira spots Ruhi and Armaan together in the kitchen:

Armaan tries to cheer up Abhira and offers noodles to her. Abhira refuses to eat the noodles saying it's not how she likes it. Armaan insists she try the noodles saying she might like it. She says no. Armaan asks her what's bothering her. Abhira complains to Arman about revealing their personal fights to Ruhi. She says to Armaan that his family always insults her, but she never complains to them about Armaan. Instead, she comes to him and confronts him. Abhira asks Arman to wait until she completes her studies and leaves his life.

The next morning, Abhira gets late for college. Armaan tries to help her, but Abhira refuses to take his help. Armaan sews her shirt's button and helps her to get ready. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

