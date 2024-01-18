Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 18: Abhira reaches late for internship, gets scolded

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1172: Today's episode starts with Krish opening Dadi's candy box. He eats the candy and remembers when Manisha revealed that Dadi's candy box was missing. Krish remembers Kaveri giving candies to Armaan, Ruhi, and Aryan. He thinks to himself that Dadi never gave him a toffee.

Krish thinks he is a loser. He says to himself that everyone except him has found their purpose in their lives. He doesn't know what he wants to do in life. He hears footsteps approaching and hides under the blanket with the box.

Sanjay sees Krish sleeping. He taunts Krish, saying he has no shame even after getting slapped in front of everyone. He says he will make a record for sleeping only. Krish cries alone.

Abhira checks the table for breakfast. She finds the utensils empty. Kaveri says somebody needs to make breakfast and asks Abhira to make breakfast for everyone. She adds that she should also be able to balance responsibilities at home. Abhira says that she is getting late for the internship and she can start preparing breakfast from tomorrow.

Kaveri asks Abhira to either prepare breakfast or Poddars will stay hungry. Meanwhile, Arman finds the breakfast table empty and leaves without eating. Abhira accepts the challenge. She asks Kaveri to give her five minutes. Everyone wonders how Abhirra will prepare anything in five minutes.

Sanjay likes Kaveri's trick. He says Abhira will manage to counter Kaveri. Kajal asks Kaveri why she is testing her if she permitted her to continue her studies. Kaveri says she wants Abhira to take on the responsibility of the house equally.

Abhira prepares the breakfast in five minutes. When everyone questions her, she says she made geela poha with veggies and fruits. Manisha says she was supposed to prepare breakfast for humans, not animals. Krish tastes and compliments how tasty the food is. The Poddars are impressed.

Vidya, Manisha, Madhav, and others also eat. Kaveri is stunned. Sanjay refuses to eat the breakfast made by Abhira. As Abhira leaves, Kaveri adds that her husband left without eating.

Abhira leaves the place. Ruhi thinks Abhira left and decides she will take Arman's food as he is hungry.

Abhira finds an auto that broke down. She fixes it and drives the auto to Arman's office to give tiffin to him. Ruhi, too, rushes in the car to give the tiffin to Arman.

Abhira reaches Arman's office to give him the tiffin. Arman is surprised to see her. Abhira asks him not to make any excuses and to eat. Abhira almost falls, and Arman holds her. Arman's fingers were smeared with ink, which transferred to Abhira's shirt.

Ruhi also reaches the office. She sees Abhira's tiffin, gets sad, and says she has again come second in Arman's life. Arman asks Ruhi to have breakfast with him. Arman gets excited seeing the peanut butter sandwiches that Ruhi made for him. Ruhi gets happy thinking Arman has feelings for her.

Manish requests the hotel manager to give him Abhir's number. The manager refuses to share the number and asks him to behave. Swarna and Surekha also ask Manish to give up this madness.

Manish says that he was requesting and now he will make a deal. He offers money to the manager. He goes higher with his amount, and the manager agrees to share the number in exchange for Rs 10 lakh.

Abhira arrives late to the office. She gets scolded for her appearance and arriving latte. The senior tells her that they use a stamp pad on paper and not on the shirt. Abhira notices the ink stain on her shirt.

Abhira rushes to the washroom and breaks down. Charu spots Abhira crying. She thinks everyone is doing wrong with her, so she can't console Abhira either. She says that she lied at the house to come for the internship. Abhira gets emotional, thinking she failed to manage her house and work. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

