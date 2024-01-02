Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 2, 2024: Abhira helps Madhav trace Rohit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1156: The episode starts with Vidya urging Aryan to maintain silence, prompting Manisha to defend him. She tells Vidya that he is not shouting as his words did not even reach her, so they cannot disturb Dadisa who is asleep in her room. Vidya, however, points out Manisha's apparent lack of concern for Dadi, referencing the earlier incident where she failed to check on her after Abhira reported a disturbance in her room.

Manisha defends herself but Manoj asks her to stop arguing. Madhav intervenes and tells Manoj that Manisha is not wrong. Vidya accuses Manoj of failing as a dad and as a husband. However, the latter expresses that he is equally worried about Rohit, but he is not creating unnecessary drama. Abhirra remembers Armaan's words that she always speaks out of turn and she asks Ruhi to intervene.

As Madhav and Vidya engage in a heated argument, Armaan observes the scene unfold. A flashback reveals Rohit, overhearing Madhav and Vidya's quarrel over attending his graduation ceremony, shedding tears. Armaan intervenes, comforting Rohit. Flashbacks of past arguments between his parents unfold in his mind and he leaves the house. Abhira observes this and follows him.

Armaan steps outside the house, revisiting the painful memories of Dadi's warnings about the consequences of bringing Abhira into their lives. A flood of remorse washes over Armaan as he acknowledges supporting Abhira was a grave mistake. As Abhira comes to help him, he expresses this to her. He tells him that he should have thought about the consequences in Mussoorie only.

Abhira, devastated by his words, withdraws herself to her room. She starts packing her belongings and confides in Akshara's picture about feeling like a burden and unworthy. Packing her belongings, she contemplates the insults hurled at her upbringing and decides to sever ties with a person who deems her the 'biggest mistake.' The emotional turmoil intensifies as Abhira reflects on Vidya, Dadi, and Armaan's remarks, ultimately leaving the house.

She comes near the door and remembers the box containing her mother's memories is with Dadi. She also thinks of Madhav's ongoing search for Rohit. Abhira's journey takes an unexpected turn as she spots a car parked outside.

Racing to inform Madhav, she suggests tracking Rohit through the car's toll tag. Madhav calls her a genius and gets his team to work. They find the hotel where Rohit is staying and Abhira, disguised as a police officer calls the reception..She also connects with Rohit who at that time was remembering his family.

Abhira speaks to Rohit and tells him about Dadi's health. She also tells him about his family members' anxiety about him and urges him to return to the house at least for Ruuhi. Back at the house, Dadi receives a heartfelt message from Rohit, expressing his guilt for leaving without informing them and gratitude for the family's love. She comes down the stairs to inform Vidya and almost trips when Armaan and Abhira help her.

Rohit reveals that he won't talk about why he left the house. Armaan looks at Ruuhi wondering if Rohit got to know the truth. Vidya kisses Ruhi and everyone rejoices and awaits Rohit's return. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

