Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 2: Ruhi manipulates Abhira; latter gets upset with Arman

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1187: In today's episode, Abhira gets hurt by falling. Arman helps Abhira to get up. Abhira says to Arman that she will manage. Arman asks Abhira not to get adamant. Abhira says to Arman that everyone Is looking at them. Arman says he already told her If she is with Arman Poddar, everyone would look at them. He carries Abhira out of the party. Ruhi stands stunned and looks at the award ling on the floor.

Abhira asks Arman to put her down. Arman gets adamant about taking her to the doctor. Abhira says she is fine and they don't need to waste money by going to the doctor. Arman asks Abhira to help him open the car. Ruhi comes and opens the door for Arman and Abhira. Arman decides to put Abhira in the back seat so that she can lie down and rest. Ruhi thinks Arman wants her to sit beside him. She gets happy. Ruhi tries to play the music and touches Arman's hands. Abhira feels there is more than friendship between Arman and Ruhi.

Arman carries Abhira to the bedroom. Ruhi interrupts Arman and Abhira. Arman decides to put spray on Abhira's feet. Ruhi takes it from him and says she will do it. Abhira says she doesn't like anyone touching her feet, Ruhi insists. She tells Abhira that Arman asked her to befriend Abhira when she first came into the house because he was afraid of how things would go between them. Arman thinks Abhira is quiet and thinking something in mind. He wonders what Abhira is thinking.

Advertisement

Ruhi says Arman makes everyone feel special by being good to them. Abhira teases that Arman is too good at heart. Arman gets awkward between them.

Manish closes Ruhi's room at the Goenka house. Swarna interrupts and says Ruhi will return soon. Manish asks her if she doesn't want Ruhi to settle in one place. She accuses Abhira and Arman of ruining Ruhi's life. Manish asks Swarna to stop accusing Abhira and Arman. He asks Swarna why she thinks Abhira and Arman are ruining Ruhi's life. Swarna stands, mum. She replies that Manish cannot see Ruhi's suffering.

Arman sees Abhira struggling. He tries to help her and asks why she didn't wake him. Abhira says she doesn't want him to take Ruhi's help, so she doesn't wake him up. Arman asks Abhira to move on from Ruhi. Abhira teases him that she is his best friend and needs to share everything with her. Arman defends and says it was only initially, as she wanted Abhira to get comfortable in the house. They talk about their marriage and get into a cute banter.

As Abhira made the bed, a coloring book fell from under the bed. Arman thinks when Ruhi gifted him the book. As the flashback ends, the bill falls from the book, and Arman hides it from Abhira. As Arman puts the book back under the bed, Abhira asks him if he stole it.

Ruhi thinks about Arman. She gets happy. Ruhi thinks Arman wanted her to sit beside him in the car. She sits with her coloring book.

The next day, Abhira and Ruhi bump into each other. Abhira thinks of Ruhi and Arman's dance at the party. Ruhi asks Abhira about the family. Abhira decides to check. They come downstairs and see the Poddars resting. The kids are seen pampering the women of the household.

As Ruhi asks them about it, Kaveri tells Ruhi and Abhira that on Sunday, the ladies of the house rest, and others take care of the household. She asks Ruhi to join them. Kaveri taunts Abhira, saying she has something to do. Arman asks Abhira to stay for him. Ruhi gets jealous. Arman convinces Abhira to stay.

Madhav brings a bangle vendor. The Poddars get excited. Abhira stays back. Madhav and Manoj say that they were picking bangles, but they were confused, so they decided to bring the vendor home.

Advertisement

A woman visits the Goenkas with a proposal for Ruhi's marriage. Manish gets furious and drives her away. Surekha says the family members are not bothered about Ruhi, but outsiders are. Swarna goes outside and asks the woman to bring the best groom of Udaipur for Ruhi.

At the Poddar's, the vendor says every bangle fits the woman's wrist when the husband shows them love. The men of the house are asked to help their partners wear the bangle. The cousins asked Abhira and Arman to take part, too. Abhira hesitates. Manoj goes first and helps Manisha wear the bangles. Sanjay fails and leaves.

Arman is asked to make Abhira wear the bangles. Arman and Abhira get awkward. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 1: Ruhi and Arman win dance competition; Abhira gets jealous