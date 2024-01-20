Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 20: Vidya scolds Abhira for Ruhi’s mistake; Abhir returns

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1174: Today's episode begins with Kaveri scolding Abhira. Vidya asks Kaveri about what went missing from her room. Vidya says her husband had gifted her a painting that he brought from Turkey. When the pest control people left, the painting was missing. Manisha says it must be very expensive. Abhira and Ruhi stand stunned.

Vidya says it was precious because her husband had gifted it to her. She mentions it's because of Abhira's carelessness that she lost it. Abhira gazes at Ruhi. She says she will call the pest control to find out about the painting.

Amraan asks Abhira to call them. Vidya gets angry at Abhira for losing Kaveri's gift. She says they keep giving Abhira chances to prove herself, but she keeps losing them. The chocolate wrapper falls from Ruhhi's hand, which Arrman notices. Vidya decides to punish Abhira. Arman asks Vidya to rethink.

Abhira says she will accept any punishment they give her. Vidya asks Abhira to inform the firm that she won't be able to come for two days. Abhira gets shocked. Arman asks Vidya not to give such a punishment. Vidya asks Arman to stop supporting Abhira. Abhira calls the boss, who picks up and informs her that she has been selected to assist him in his case as her assignment was the best. Abhira says she is down with the flu and hangs up. Charu gets the offer.

Ruhi regrets not being able to help Abhira. Abhira asks Ruhi why she offered help when she could not do it. Ruhi and Abhira argue. Abhira gets emotional and says she lost her first case because of Ruhi. Ruhi says Abhira is not a multi-tasker, so she should just give up. Arman takes a stand for Abhira. He says Abhira can multitask like no other individual. Ruhi gets stunned. Arman questions Ruhi for not taking a stand for Abhira when she had a chance.

Abhira gets emotional. Madhav feels bad about Abhira. He offers Abhira hot chocolate, which makes her think of Rohit. Madhav says that his team is looking and they will find Kaveri's painting. He advises that she should work harder the next time she goes to the office and college. Abhira says that's exactly what her mom used to tell her.

Madhav also says that he is happy Arman took a stand for Abhira and finally realized his responsibilities toward Abhira. He says Arman was the best son and grandson, and now he has proven he is the best husband.

Manish gets excited to see Abhir. Swarna and Surekha help Manish prepare the table. Abhir enters the Goneka house. He stumbles upon something, and the flower vase falls. Everyone notices him. Manish, Swarna, and Surekha get emotional to see Abhira. Manish remembers Akshara. He hugs Abhir. Abhir calls out Manish. He meets Swarna and Surekha. Manish says he is not able to believe that Abhir has returned home. He asks Abhir to tell him about Akshara.

Abhir asks Manish not to talk about Akshara anymore. He says that they left Akshara all alone, and it was very difficult for him to come and meet them without Akshara knowing. Manish decides not to talk about Akshara. Abhir, on call, tells someone that he has entered the house and no one has doubts about him.

Ruhl avoids Arman as he comes to help her with the preparation for the anniversary. Arman says no matter how angry she is, it was her fault, and she should accept that. They get busy making the guest list, and Ruhi cheers up. Manoj and Manisha spot Ruhi and Arman. They doubt Ruhi and Arman's bond. Manisha says they should inform Kaveri about this, but Manoj stops her. Manoj realizes they are overthinking.

Ruhi tells Arman that she is enjoying working with Arman in planning the anniversary. They try to sneak the decoration items into the living room. Abhira plans Madhav and Vidya's date. She prepares the picnic box and the leather jackets for them. On the other hand, Ruhi shows the saree and kurta she picked up for Mom and Dad.

Vidya tells Sanjay about the party. The cousins come to ask them to come to the dance rehearsals. They notice Charu is missing. They look for Charu and call her up. Charu lies, saying she is at a friend's house. As Dadi says they will send the car for her, she says she will leave in a minute.

At the workplace, Charu's boss asks if she is planning to leave. He reminds Charu that she is only assisting him as Abhira is down with the flu. Charu says that she will not leave before finishing her work.

Abhira gets excited for Madhav and Vidya's date. On the other hand, Ruhi and Arman prepare the cake for the anniversary. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

