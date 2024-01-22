Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 22: Ruhi leaves Poddar house after argument with Arman

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1176: Today's episode begins with Abhira expressing her disappointment over Aman's behavior. She says that on the last day, he called her 'jhagralu' in front of Ruhhi, and today she has reduced her to a joke. She says that by sharing their secret with Ruhi, he has proved that Arman doesn't want to be Abhira's friend and has no space in his life for her friendship. Arman replies that she is wrong and he values her friendship.

Arman tries to explain to Abhira. Abhira asks him not to talk about trust. She says she was stupid to believe him that he would be his lifelong friend. She adds that Ruhi was right; she would leave soon and is not part of this family. Abhira is about to leave.

Arman tries to stop her and holds her hand from behind. Abhira lets go of his hand, and he almost falls. Seeing him, RRuhi comes to his rescue. Abhira holds one of his hands, and Ruhi holds another.

Ruhi bashes Abhira for being immature. She asks who would have taken the responsibility if Arman had fallen and gotten hurt. She adds that he could have sustained injuries on his head.

Arman stands up for Abhira. He says that Abhira is not immature, nor is she irresponsible. He explains that it was him trying to hold back Abhira that resulted in him almost tripping. He screams at Ruhi and asks him not to come between Abhira and him. Ruhi gets shocked and asks Arman to think about what he is talking about.

Arman says that it was his mistake that he shared the secret with Ruhi. He never thought she would use it against Abhira. Ruhi blames Abhira for ruining Madhav and Vidya's anniversary, which she and Arrman planned with so much effort. Arman takes Abhira's side, saying she was unaware of the surprise. Ruhi stands there shocked, and Arman leaves.

In the room, Abhira remembers Akshara. She tells her mom that no one in the Poddar household is her friend. She cries. Hearing Arman's footsteps, she pretends to sleep and covers herself with a blanket.

Arman enters the room and says that he knows Abhira is not sleeping. He sits on the floor next to Abhira and says he is not here to apologize but wants to ask for punishment. He says he is ready to take any punishment that Abhira gives. Abhira extends his hand out of the blanket and holds Arman's hand. A

Arman falls asleep holding Arman's hand. Ruhi comes to close the door, and seeing them asleep holding hands, she breaks down.

The next morning, Abhira wakes up and finds herself holding Arman's hand. She goes downstairs. Hearing the alarm clock, Arman gets up, finds himself sleeping on the floor, and sees the empty bed.

Arman rushes downstairs to look for Abhira and sees Vidya, Manisha, and Kajol. Manisha jokes that he must be looking for Abhira in such a hurry. She says that instead of a five-minute breakfast, today, Abhira is preparing a five-course breakfast meal for everyone.

Everyone gets stunned seeing Ruhi as she walks out, all dressed up, carrying a suitcase. As Kaveri asks her where she is going, she says B Nanu needs someone to look after him for his health, so she has decided to spend a few days there. Abhira comes out of the kitchen, declaring that breakfast is ready.

Vidya asks Ruhi if she is leaving because of her argument with Abhira. Ruhi denies it and says she will be back. Kaveri says she is a daughter of this family and should be back soon. As Arman tries carrying her bag, she says she doesn't need his help. She hugs everyone and leaves.

As she steps out of the door, she almost trips and Arman comes to her rescue. Abhira stands there stunned. Manisha says to Manoj that it's Arman who saved Ruhi. He asks Ruhi to be careful, and Ruhi replies why does he care? She walks out.

At the breakfast table, Dadi says she likes her curd with sugar and not salt. Abhira says she will get the sugar immediately. As Abhira leaves, Sanjay says that they should not be eating the breakfast prepared by Abhira after the recent incident. Madhav takes a stand for Abhira and says that they insult the girl at every chance they get.

Charu speaks up and says Abhir is not as innocent as she pretends. She says Arman argued with Ruhi over Abhira last night, which is why Ruhi left today. Arman drops the food on his plate. Everyone gets shocked. Abhira comes and stands beside Arman. Dadi questions him. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

