Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 23: Ruhi wants Arman to prove she is more important than Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 23: In today's episode, Kaveri asks Arman to talk about his fight with Ruhi. Arman stands without saying anything. Kaveri asks Arman to speak up, as he is wasting her time. Arman says that Ruhhi was the only one who knew that Arman and Abhhira’s wedding was a yearlong contract. Kaveri, Vidya, and others are stunned.

Kaveri almost falls and Vidya, too loses her balance. Kaveri says that she knew from the beginning that neither is she an ideal bahu of the Poddars nor is she perfect for Arman. She drags Abhira and says she will remove her from Arman’s life forever. Abhira holds onto Arman’s hand.

Dadi tries to pull Abhira and snatches her mangalsutra from her neck. Then, she manages to drag her away from Arman and push her. Arman tries to hold her, but Sanjay and Charu stop him from doing so. As somebody clicks the spon, Arman comes out of his thoughts.

Abhira says Ruhi was angry because of the cancelled party and she tried to argue with Abhira. So, Arman defended her and Ruhi got angry. Kaveri asks Abhira to stop interrupting. She yells at Abhira and asks her to go to her room. She leaves crying. Arman apologizes to Kaveri. He promises them to bring back Ruhi.

Kaveri restricts Arman from joining the family at the dining table until Ruhi returns. Arman stands stunned. As he leaves, he continues calling Ruhi and hopes she picks up the call.

Swarna asks Ruhi if she came back because of Arman. Ruhi ignores the topic and says she wanted to see them. She gets Arman’s calls but she ignores them. In Ruhi’s room, she sits alone and thinks. Vidya calls Ruhi. She apologizes to Ruhi on Abhira and Arman's behalf. Vidya asks Ruhi if she will return or not as she is the daughter of the house. Ruhi says she needs some time for herself.

Vidya asks Ruhi to promise that she will return. Ruhi makes an excuse and says her B Nanu is calling her and she must go. She hangs up the phone.

Abhira, on call, argues with her friend over her handwriting. She says she can’t figure out anything she wrote in the notes. Arman comes and takes the phone away from Abhira. He tells her that Rohit had a similar handwriting and he used to decode Rohit's handwriting. He decides to help Abhira.

Abhira says nothing and looks at his hand. Arman says he has brought her tiffin today. He asks her to sit with him and eat. Abhira continues to ignore him and Arman tempts her with tasty dishes. As Arman opens the boxes, he says he forgot to get the spoon. Abhira gets up and opens one of the wardrobes and takes out several small boxes. Then she hands him a spoon from there.

Arman asks her what is this. She says Dadi Sa has asked her not to sit at the dining table with them and Maa Sa and Mami Saa have made it clear that they don’t like Abhira in the kitchen. So, she has made her small kitchen in the room that has everything from coffee to spoons. She adds that she has not stollen them, but bought them with her money.

Arman hugs her and says that he never realised how lonely Abhira felt. He only brought her food and fulfilled his duty. But she might require other things and also someone to sit with and eat, he forgot all that. Both share a moment.

As Arman lets her go, both get awkward and Arman says she is not as strong as Abhira. He requests her to eat with him.

Abhira sees Arman getting busy with his phone. She learns that Arman is trying to apologise to Ruhi. She says that she has done nothing wrong and she will not apologise. Arman can apologise all he wants. Arman decides to console Abhira and says she is family, so one of them should take the step to solve things. Abhira says she can see Arman's concern for Ruhi and nothing else.

Kajal asks Kaveri to eat. Sanjay accuses Abhira saying everything is going wrong in the house after the girl came. Manoj and Manish ask Vidya to have food. Manisha says that she is not defending Abhira, but chances might be that Ruhi was wrong this time and that’s why Arman reacted. Vidya says Ruhi can't be wrong.

Madhav comes. Manoj and Manisha leave the room. Vidya asks Madhav why he is going on duty. Madhav says he took off because of her. He blames Vidya for not giving their relationship a chance. He also adds that he had warned her to not let Ruhi too close to Arman.

Arman tries to reach out to Ruhi. Ruhi ignores her calls and says this time, he has to come to her house. Arman has to prove that she is more important in his life than Abhira.

On the other hand, Abhira gets emotional. Arman decides to go to Ruhi instead of consoling Abhira. As he leaves, Abhira looks back and sees him leaving. The episode ends here.

