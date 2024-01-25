Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 24: Abhira gets shocked; Yuvraj comes to Udaipur

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Episode 1178: In today's episode, Ruhi stands in front of the balcony and sees Arman coming to get her. She runs to see him. Manish, Swarna, and Surekha ask her to slow down. She rushes to the door and gets disappointed seeing the delivery man. Surekha says the parcel belongs to her. Ruhi thinks Arman ditched her like always. She says to herself that Arman will not come to take her back.

Ruhi checks the phone and thinks that Arman has stopped calling or messaging him. Meanwhile, at the gate, Arman gets out of the car and decides that no matter what happens she will take back Ruhi to the Poddar household today.

Before going to her room, Ruhi looks back expecting to see Arman. She turns away thinking that Arman won't come for her now. Arman's phone rings and he asks himself to focus on Ruhi. He gets interrupted by Abhira's call. She asks Arman to tell her where he has kept the medicine for headache. She breathes heavily and cries. Arman asks Abhira what happened and if everything is alright at home.

Ruhi sees Arman talking on the phone at the gate. She smiles to herself and runs toward the gate. She stops midway and says to herself that she won't go to Arman this time, instead he has to come to take her. Arman thinks Abhira is not well. He worries for her. Standing at the gate, he says to himself that he hasn't met Ruhi yet and wonders to whom he should go between Abhira and Ruhi. Arman thinks of the evening when he argued with Ruhi and recalls Dadi's words when she asked him to not sit at the dining table with them.

Ruhi keeps her fingers crossed and prays that Arman comes for her. Arman asks Ruhi to get ready as he is coming to take her back. As he walks toward the entrance, Ruhi gets excited and runs toward the door again. She fixes her hair in the mirror and smiles at herself. She gets excited to see Arman. On the other hand, Abhira cries in her room.

Arman calls out Ruhi. Ruhi imagines Arman in her room. At the Poddar household, Arman runs to see Abhira. Abhira is devastated. He sees her lying on the floor and crying. Arman asks him if someone has told her anything. Seeing her phone, he learns that Yuvraj is back.

Ruhi calls Poodar's house and asks Manisha if Arman is at home. Manisha says no to Ruhi. She doubts Ruhi's intention and says that even now, she needs Arman. Ruhi clarifies that the event people called her asking for payment and she needed to talk to Arman regarding that.

Abhira breaks down saying her mother's murderer is roaming around openly. Abhira regrets not being able to get justice for Akshara. Abhira cries and says she hates herself. Arman supports Abhira.

Swarna asks Ruhi if she left the Poddar house because of Arman. She says that in the presence of Arman, she can't be happy. Swarna tries to make Ruhi understand that Arman and Ruhi will fall for each other sooner or later. Ruhi regrets falling for Arman. She decides to move on.

Arman goes to Madhav. Madhav asks Arman if he is fine. Arman says he wants help from Inspector Madhav. Madhav calls the Mussorie police and orders them to arrest Yuvraj. Arman gets surprised seeing that Madhav understood everything without explaining anything to him.

Manish misses Abhir. Swarna asks Manish to stop worrying about Abhir and focus on Ruhl. She demands that Manish must stop Ruhi from going back to the Poddar house if he wants happiness for her.

Arman feeds a cupcake to Abhira. He asks Abhira if she is so hungry then why she doesn't eat. Abhira and Arman get awkward as Arman wipes the cream from her face.

Ruhi tells Swarna that someone stole money from Manish's bank account. Swarna remembers Abhir. As Ruhi tries to call the police, Swarna explains that it is because of Abhir. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

