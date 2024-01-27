Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 27: Armaan encourages Abhira to hold on to her dreams

YRKKH, January 27, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Dadisa scolding Abhira for holding Armaan by his collar. Armaan tries to pacify the situation but Dadisa asks him to shut up. She taunts Abhira and says that she was already a bad daughter-in-law and now, she has become a bad wife too. Madhav asks Dadisa to let Abhira and Armaan handle the situation as it is their personal matter. Vidya and Sanjay disagree with Maadhav and say we should not wait for matters to escalate. Abhira cries.

Surekha receives a video call from Armaan. He questions her about the reason behind burning Abhira's file. Manish apologizes to Armaan, but Armaan explains that their actions have caused Abhira to miss an important exam, which could have a negative impact on her career. Surekha claims it was a mistake, but Armaan points out that they were angry with Abhira because of Ruhi and failed to realize how wrong they were. Manish expresses regret and promises to apologize to Abhira, but Armaan remains unconvinced. Surekha becomes angry and suggests protesting outside Abhira's college, but Armaan says it's unnecessary and a heartfelt apology would be enough. Surekha decides to write "I am sorry" on the board. Armaan accuses her of ruining Abhira's career and her late mother's dreams. Ruhi intervenes, taking the phone from Surekha and shouting at Armaan. She demands that he stop and ends the call. Armaan tries to call Ruhi back.

Manish says the daughter-in-laws of this house are always worried. Manoj says Abhira is tense. Charu asks about Ruhi. Vidya says Armaan will get her. Krish says everyone is behind Abhira here. Vidya scolds him. Madhav says Krish stated the truth. Kajal says Abhira commits a lot of mistakes while Ruhi keeps everyone together. Aryan says Abhira’s semester will be wasted as she missed her exam. Sanjay says we were not at fault. Abhira cries and talks to Akshu’s picture.

Armaan says Ruhi isn’t replying to him. The frame falls and breaks. Abhira takes the glass pieces outside. She says she is unable to handle anything. Armaan says he is trying but Ruhi isn’t answering. Ruhi realizes that Armaan didn’t do much wrong and she has spoken to Armaan badly. She picks up Armaan’s call. While talking to Ruhi, Armaan takes Abhira’s name. This pisses off Ruhi. Ruhi ends the call and cries.

Armaan stops Abhira from picking up broken pieces of glass. They argue. Armaan tells Abhira that she is wasting her time crying and is not fulfilling her mom’s dream. He motivates her to hold the books and make the assignment again. Ruhi says she is now more hopeful.

Abhira starts making the assignment. Armaan smiles seeing Abhira. He drops a sorry message to Ruhi stating that Abhira is going to get hurt, so she had to end the call. The next morning, Abhira is adamant about submitting her assignment. She stops her teacher and says she won’t move until she accepts her assignment. Armaan also comes there. Abhira goes behind him and holds him.

Ruhi and Surekha are shopping. They play a spin-the-wheel game where Ruhi gets better luck next time. Surekha says she thinks she is having bad luck now.

Armaan asks the teacher to ask any three questions from the syllabus books and if Abhira fails to answer any question, she can fail her in prelims. The lady agrees and asks Abhira the questions. Abhira answers correctly. Armaan smiles. She thinks over while answering the last question. The episode ends.

