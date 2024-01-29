Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 29: Arman and Ruhi learn about Rohit; rush to the hospital

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1183: The Episode starts with Abhira thinking I have to see the girl’s face. She thinks the girl who is hugging Arman is the girl from the chit. Then she recalls Arman’s words and thinks that he asked her to stay away from his personal life, so she decides not to see her face. She leaves without disturbing them.

At the Poddar household, Manisha talks to Vidya. She asks if Armaan can’t come to Agarwal’s function, shall we take any of the children? She asks if they can take Abhira with them. Vidya says no, she isn’t Ruhi. She says she would have thought about it if Ruhi was there.

Armaan recalls Abhira and Rohit. He thinks of Ruhi and Rohit’s marriage and pushes Ruhi away as she hugs him. Ruhi stands there stunned. Arman receives a call and he picks up. He takes Rohit’s name.

Back at the house, Vidya wonders why Armaan hasn’t returned yet. She is also unable to reach him over the phone. Madhav says maybe there is no network and that he will come. Vidya says that he said the same about Rohit, but he didn’t return. Everyone comforts Vidya and tells her that Armaan will return in some time. Vidya informs how her heart is restless.

Manisha says to Manoj that they should call Goenkas, as she thinks Armaan is with Ruhi. Manoj says that she has started again. Suwarna and Surekha call Ruhi’s friends and ask for her. Manish asks where did she go. He gets Manoj’s call and asks if Ruhi is there. Manisha says no, and asks if she isn’t at home.

Manish denies and informs them that Ruhi said she was going to meet her friend, but she didn’t return till now. Manisha says Ruhi and Armaan aren’t at home. Manoj jokes. She says I'm not joking, something is going on between them. Vidya hears this and scolds her. She asks her how could she think of such a thing.

Suwarna says that they have to go to the police station if Ruhi doesn’t come in one hour. Manish recalls asking Ruhi to stay back at their house. He said that it’s best for both Ruhi and Abhira that Ruhi stays at their house. Ruhi gets Armaan’s message. Manish also suggests that they should communicate their decision to the Poddars. She asks Manish to give her a day to decide.

Manish says that they will go to an art gallery opening like they used to go before. Ruhi asks him to take Suwarna along, as she has to go and meet a friend.

Abhira comes home. Manoj says Abhira has come. Vidya asks Abhira about Armaan. She thinks Abhira was with Arman and says that she is scared. Everyone asks her to reply to Vidya. Kaveri says this is the first time she is asking Abhira to speak up. Madhav adds that if she knows where Arman is, she should inform them.

Abhira says he went to his friend’s bachelor party. Manisha, Vidya, Dadi, and others stand stunned. They question her further. Abhira says that she called him, and he told her about Gaurav or Saurav’s party. Sanjay asks how did she talk to him when there was no network.

Abhira says maybe the network was there when she called. Krish asks her why she let Arman go there. Abhira says that she knows but she trusts Armaan.

Armaan and Ruhi come to the hospital. He asks about Rohit. The doctor says a person resembling his brother got admitted here, and he is very hurt and may not be recognizable. Armaan and Ruhi go inside the room to see. Armaan recalls Rohit and cries. He sees someone else.

He breaks down and asks when will Rohit come and how much pain he has to endure. Ruhi goes out and hears a father consoling his daughter. The man says your husband passed away, he will never come back now. Ruhi goes to comfort Armaan.

Abhira thinks about Armaan, Ruhi, and that chit girl. She wonders if the girl knows about her and how she and Arman share the same bed. Then she says that they are not even a real couple, so it wouldn’t matter to the girl. She bites her nails as she walks inside the room.

Kaveri enters and says her mother-in-law applied ink on her nails as she used to bite her nails too. And as she would bite her nails, her face would get smeared with the ink from her nails and everyone would laugh at her. She suggests doing the same to Abhira. Abhira replies to put a smile on the family member’s face, Kaveri can directly apply the ink on her face.

As they talk, they hear Arman’s car. Dadi asks her to come with her to meet Arman. As Arman enters, Vidya goes and hugs her. Everyone gather expressing their worries. Dadi asks where he was so late. Manoj replies that Abhira has already told them that. Dadi says she wants to test if Arman speaks the truth to his wife. After much hesitation and a long pause, Arman replies he was at a bachelor’s party.

Kiara, Aryan, and Krish tease Arman saying he has to share every detail of the bachelor’s party with Abhira. Vidya says let him take a rest. Everyone goes. Ruhi comes and sees Armaan holding Abhira’s hand. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

